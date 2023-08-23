International seafood exhibition opens in HCM City

VIETNAM, August 23 -

HCM CITY — Vietfish, an international exhibition for the seafood industry, opened in HCM City on August 23 with more than 220 companies showcasing fresh and dried seafood, aquaculture products, related technologies, and others.

Vietfish is held annually by the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) to provide marine enterprises with the opportunities to promote their products and tie up with foreign companies.

This year there are 420 booths set up by businesses from Vieejt Nam and 14 other countries and territories, including mainland China, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, India, Myanmar, Singapore, Taiwan, the Philippines, Japan, Belgium, the US, the Netherlands, and Australia.

Nguyễn Thị Thu Sắc, president of VASEP, said Việt Nam is the third biggest seafood exporter in the world.

"Vietnamese seafood will use quality as a value gauge to create a difference and opportunity for the industry.”

Đỗ Ngọc Mai Trinh, international sales manager at the Mekong Seafood Connection Co. Ltd, said the exhibition is an excellent opportunity for local businesses to meet up with international partners and establish trust.

"According to VASEP, seafood exports since the beginning of the year is lower than in the same period in 2022 due to COVID-19, inflation and political conflicts.

“However, the exports of main products such as shrimp and pangasius remain steady. We hope that the third and fourth quarters in 2023 will be a milestone for Việt Nam's seafood industry.”

Vietfish 2023 also features three professional forums on the shrimp and pangasius industries and issues related to Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated fishing.

It runs until August 25 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in District 7. — VNS