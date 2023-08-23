Welocalize Joins Content Authenticity Initiative to Champion Trust in Multilingual Digital Content
The collaboration aims to set new industry standards for content authenticity and address the challenges of Generative AINEW YORK, NY, USA, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As large language models (LLMs) and other generative AI (GenAI) gain traction in content development and make translation of digital content more readily accessible, there's an increasing need for methods to verify authenticity of the originating source content. Understanding its role in the responsible use of GenAI Welocalize, a tech-enabled language services provider (LSP), has announced its collaboration with the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI).
Since its launch by Adobe, Twitter, and The New York Times, the CAI has worked with industry leaders, media and tech organizations, policymakers, academics, and others to increase trust and transparency in digital content. The CAI now collaborates with hundreds of organizations, including BBC, Microsoft, and Qualcomm to develop content attribution standards and tools. In July, Welocalize became the first LSP to join the CAI community.
“GenAI has fundamentally changed the content creation lifecycle, and it’s crucial to address the resulting concerns surrounding authenticity and ownership of digital content,” comments Chris Grebisz, CIO. “Welocalize works on every part of the GenAI lifecycle, from training to evaluation. Joining the CAI is a natural step to ensure we are not only creators and consumers of GenAI, but also thought partners in crafting the industry standard for content authenticity and provenance. LSPs, like Welocalize, play a crucial role in ensuring that multilingual content produced by LLMs retains its integrity, accuracy, and relevance.”
The CAI's free open-source standards aim to ensure information is maintained in a metadata trail that spans multiple tools, from asset creation to all subsequent modifications, which spurred the development of its Content Credentials solution. It is actively working across its membership community to ensure that technical innovations are built on ethical foundations.
"Welocalize is on the forefront of creating diverse content across domains, locales, and modalities. GenAI is embedded into that process, and with that comes the responsibility to set thoughtful standards about content creation. Joining the CAI allows us to work alongside an industry-shaping roster of organizations to help safeguard the consumption and enhance the verifiability of this new class of content," adds Grebisz.
Welocalize, Inc., ranked as one of the world’s largest LSPs by language industry intelligence firms CSA Research, Nimdzi, and Slator, offers innovative language services to help global brands reach audiences around the world in more than 250 languages. The company provides translation and localization services, linguistic talent management, language tools, automation, and technology, quality, and program management. Its range of managed language services include machine translation, digital marketing, validation and testing, interpreting, multilingual data training, and enterprise translation management technologies. As a pioneer of tech-enablement within language services and digital transformation, Welocalize is uniquely positioned to help its clients capitalize on recent developments in generative AI. It is the developer of the TranslationRater™, the first plugin for ChatGPT Plus users who wish to evaluate the accuracy of translations provided by the language model, and a member of the Content Authenticity Initiative. Welocalize.com
The Content Authenticity (CAI) Initiative is a group of creators, technologists, journalists, and activists leading the global effort to address digital misinformation and content authenticity. We’re focused on promoting and providing an open, cross-industry approach to media transparency. The CAI has built cross-industry community with diverse viewpoints to foster discourse and action toward bringing content authenticity into a global practice. Collaborators include Adobe, BBC, Microsoft, The New York Times Co., Qualcomm, and more. contentauthenticity.org
