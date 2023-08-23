Submit Release
Energia Empowers North Babylon School District's Green Transformation with Construction Kick-Off

Comprehensive Project Expected to Yield $968,624 in Annual Energy Savings

NORTH BABYLON, NEW YORK, USA, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Energia, a leading energy solutions provider, announced commencement of construction for the North Babylon Union Free School District’s (UFSD) energy efficiency project. This collaborative initiative is set to modernize the district's facilities, while generating substantial long-term savings and promoting eco-friendly practices.

The North Babylon UFSD project encompasses significant energy-saving improvements including advanced LED lighting, building envelope weatherization, and a 2,975 kW solar system. Coupled with rooftop unit replacements, HVAC control upgrades, steam trap replacements, boiler burner controls, pipe and valve insulation, and boiler replacements, these improvements are projected to yield annual savings of $968,624, enhancing both operational efficiency and the overall quality of the learning environment.

"Energia is honored to embark on this transformative journey with the North Babylon UFSD," said Kendra McQuilon, CEO of Energia.

The project, in coordination with energy services company (ESCO) partner Energy Systems Group, marks a pivotal phase embracing a greener, more efficient future for educational institutions. The construction kick-off signifies the realization of a shared vision, one that prioritizes sustainable practices and responsible resource management.

Energia remains steadfast in its mission to pioneer energy solutions that align with environmental stewardship and financial viability. With this project, the company continues its tradition of driving innovation in energy efficiency and sustainable practices.

ABOUT ENERGIA
Energia leads the country in successful energy projects by serving as the Technical Owner’s Representative. Owners enjoy the many benefits of renewable and other energy-related facility improvements, while ensuring a smooth process, quality control, and maximum financial return. Founded in 1998, Energia has successfully completed more than 130 energy projects across the country. These projects have produced over $1 billion in energy-saving improvements. For more information, visit //www.energiasaves.com

