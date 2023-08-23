A Landmark and State-Sanctioned Occasion: Ravens View Genetics Presents "The Great NYS Cannabis Growers Showcase"
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ravens View Genetics, a leading cannabis company nestled in the picturesque Catskill Mountains of New York, proudly unveils an event of historic proportions that carries the banner of state-sanctioned celebration. Introducing "The Great NYS Cannabis Growers Showcase," this exceptional gathering harmonizes the efforts of the state's leading cannabis cultivators, symbolizing a groundbreaking stride towards destigmatization and responsible use. The Great NYS Cannabis Growers Showcase will take place from August 23rd to September 4th at 683 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse, NY 13209; adjacent to the NY State Fair. This gathering promises to spotlight New York's finest cannabis creators, drawing cannabis enthusiasts, aficionados, and advocates alike, for an experience that will leave an indelible mark on the journey towards normalization.
Highlighting an impressive roster of New York's most distinguished cannabis producers, the showcase will feature an array of top-tier products, including flowers, edibles, pre-rolls, concentrates, beverages, and topicals. Participating brands will include Ravens View Genetics, Ananda Farms, Chessworth Farms, NY FINCA, B30F, Flamer, Flwr City Collective, Bison Botanics Company, NYHO, and Aryloom. All products available for sale at the showcase are fully compliant with New York State regulations, ensuring a distinctive opportunity for attendees to explore and experience the finest NYS legal cannabis offerings.
FlynnStoned Dispensary, the event's esteemed retail partner, will curate an effortless shopping experience for attendees, presenting an unmatched array of products from the participating brands. Owner Mike Flynn has played a pivotal role in bringing the showcase to fruition, generously contributing space on his property and graciously hosting the cultivators.
Strategically located a mere half-mile from the acclaimed New York State Fair, access to the event will be effortless for attendees. A dedicated shuttle service from the NYS Fair pink lot (Gate #4) guarantees a smooth journey to this extraordinary occasion.
Throughout the festivities, patrons can indulge in premium cannabis products, engage in enlightening educational sessions, and savor delectable offerings from food trucks. Ravens View Genetics is steadfast in fostering a sense of community and reverence for cannabis culture. The Great NYS Cannabis Growers Showcase exemplifies their commitment to celebrating the artistry, innovation, and diversity within the cannabis industry. Attendees can anticipate a unique experience that brings together the best of New York's cannabis landscape.
For media inquiries, please contact: Ravens View Genetics PR
Email: joann@ravensviewgenetics.com Phone: 917-969-0545
Connect with Us
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for event updates and exclusive content: @RavensViewGenetics
Hashtags
#NYSGrowersShowcase #RavensViewGenetics
Joann Kudrewicz
Highlighting an impressive roster of New York's most distinguished cannabis producers, the showcase will feature an array of top-tier products, including flowers, edibles, pre-rolls, concentrates, beverages, and topicals. Participating brands will include Ravens View Genetics, Ananda Farms, Chessworth Farms, NY FINCA, B30F, Flamer, Flwr City Collective, Bison Botanics Company, NYHO, and Aryloom. All products available for sale at the showcase are fully compliant with New York State regulations, ensuring a distinctive opportunity for attendees to explore and experience the finest NYS legal cannabis offerings.
FlynnStoned Dispensary, the event's esteemed retail partner, will curate an effortless shopping experience for attendees, presenting an unmatched array of products from the participating brands. Owner Mike Flynn has played a pivotal role in bringing the showcase to fruition, generously contributing space on his property and graciously hosting the cultivators.
Strategically located a mere half-mile from the acclaimed New York State Fair, access to the event will be effortless for attendees. A dedicated shuttle service from the NYS Fair pink lot (Gate #4) guarantees a smooth journey to this extraordinary occasion.
Throughout the festivities, patrons can indulge in premium cannabis products, engage in enlightening educational sessions, and savor delectable offerings from food trucks. Ravens View Genetics is steadfast in fostering a sense of community and reverence for cannabis culture. The Great NYS Cannabis Growers Showcase exemplifies their commitment to celebrating the artistry, innovation, and diversity within the cannabis industry. Attendees can anticipate a unique experience that brings together the best of New York's cannabis landscape.
For media inquiries, please contact: Ravens View Genetics PR
Email: joann@ravensviewgenetics.com Phone: 917-969-0545
Connect with Us
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for event updates and exclusive content: @RavensViewGenetics
Hashtags
#NYSGrowersShowcase #RavensViewGenetics
Joann Kudrewicz
Ravens View Genetics
+1 917-969-0545
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Other