Cannabis Cultivator, Ravens View Genetics to Host Free Workshop on Cannabis Legalization, Genetics & Consumer Standards
CANNABIS IN NYS
WHY LEGALIZATION, GENETICS, & CONSUMER STANDARDS MATTER
When it comes to the legalization and cultivation of Cannabis in New York State, genetics and consumer standards are of extremely high importance. Catskill Cannabis cultivators Joann and Michael Kudrewicz are passionate about ‘Why Genetics Matter’ in NYS cultivation practices to both the grower and consumer alike. David Serrano, Director of the Cannabis Workforce Initiative demonstrates how consumers can drive quality products.
Join in and get informed about why Cannabis legalization, genetics, and consumer standards matter in the evolving NYS marketplace. Highlighted also by the Cannabis Workforce Initiative are career opportunities in the Cannabis industry.
This free, public workshop will be held at the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce eCenter, located at 5 ½ Main Street in Delhi, NY on December 8, 2022, 5:30 PM.
Sponsored by the Delaware Chamber of Commerce and Continuing Education and Professional Studies at SUNY Delhi.
Participants may register using the following link: https://app.geckoform.com/public/#/modern/22FO00u7qw4w1y009ydew0bvjk
NYS Cannabis - provided by Ravens View Genetics, (RVG), a NYS licensed adult-use Cannabis Cultivation Facility in Delhi, NY, in collaboration with the Department of Labor’s Workforce Development Institute
• Why Legalization Matters - Bryan Drayton, RVG Bryan Drayton, Cultivation Technician at Ravens View Genetics, will provide a history of Marijuana in the United States: what it was like, what happened, what it is like now, and what is an exciting vision for the future. Bryan will offer a personal perspective on the legal use of Cannabis from his own experience as a law enforcement officer and a US veteran, and through his story, hopes to further an RVG mission to de-stigmatize this medicinal plant in the public discourse and help reframe the NYS populace perspective on Cannabis.
• Why Genetics Matter - Joann and Michael Kudrewicz, RVG Joann Kudrewicz, CEO at Ravens View Genetics, will share an overview of the company history, its commitment to purity in process and product, and the RVG mission to serve as Industry leaders in educating our consumer, preserving our environment, and serving our local communities. Michael Kudrewicz, Lead Cultivator at Ravens View Genetics, will share why he chooses to specialize in the cultivation of various rare Landrace strains of cannabis as well as the breeding of pure, heirloom seed genetics. Learn how this unique RVG business vision will lead a movement to protect biodiversity, preserve Landrace cannabis varietals, create heirloom cannabis strains, and why this is important to the end user, both the connoisseur and novice alike.
• How Consumers Drive Quality Products – David Serrano, WDI David Serrano, Project Manager of the Cannabis Workforce Initiative, will discuss the importance of the consumer in driving the quality of the adult-use Cannabis products. Gain product and retail knowledge and learn how to become a discerning consumer through product inspection, label interpretation, making requests, and engaging in educated dialogue with the retail outlet budtenders.
* Bonus Offering! David Serrano will provide a table with information and conversation on Career Opportunities in the Cannabis Industry!
