Georgia Council of Chiropractic Presents 6th Annual ChiroCup Golf Tournament
Fundraiser in Conjunction with Dynamic Essentials Conference
The Georgia Council of Chiropractic (GCC), established in 1982, is excited to announce the highly anticipated 6th annual ChiroCup golf tournament, presented by Business Water Solutions, scheduled for Thursday, October 19, 2023. This engaging event coincides with the prestigious Dynamic Essentials conference at the Atlanta Marriott Northwest at Galleria (Oct 19-22).
Golf enthusiasts, advocates of chiropractic causes, and those eager to make a meaningful impact are encouraged to secure their spots early, as this tournament sold out last year.
ChiroCup: A Day of Golf, Unity, and Giving
Presented by Business Water Solution and organized by the Georgia Council of Chiropractic, ChiroCup transcends traditional golf tournaments, embodying the spirit of unity and support for crucial causes. This tournament serves as a fundraiser benefiting The Foundation for Vertebral Subluxation, a driving force in chiropractic research.
Additionally, proceeds contribute to The Davis Direction Foundation, which empowers opioid addiction recovery by including chiropractic care in their program, and the Subluxation Awareness project of the GCC, which raises public awareness about chiropractic, especially in cities with Dynamic Essentials or GCC member chiropractors.
"Last year, we were able to donate $10,000 towards immunity research which during these last few years have proven more important than ever for the health care freedoms of our citizens," said Dr. Wade Port, ChiroCup Director.
Event Details:
- Registration: 8:00 AM
- Shotgun Start: 9:30 AM
- Awards Presentation: 3:00 PM
The Bridgemill Athletic Club in Canton, Georgia, will be the backdrop for this remarkable event. An exciting day is planned with an 18-hole scramble, breakfast, lunch buffet, a fantastic auction, and on-course beverages included. The cost is $225 per player, or $900 per team, with sponsorship packages also available.
Dynamic Essentials Golf Team: Defending Champions Return
The ChiroCup tournament gains extra excitement as the Dynamic Essentials golf team returns. Composed of Drs. Steve Judson, Brian Lieberman, Eddie Martinez, and Brian Moriarty, this dynamic team clinched the first-place victory in the previous year's tournament, exemplifying both skill and camaraderie.
An Impactful Opportunity
ChiroCup welcomes participants, sponsors, and volunteers who share a passion for golf and a commitment to making a difference. Joining this event promises a day of golfing excellence and contributes directly to research advancement, recovery resources, and broader chiropractic awareness.
"The GCC is proud to host the 6th annual ChiroCup golf tournament, an event that epitomizes our commitment to chiropractic principles and giving back," said Katrine Frazier, Executive Director at the Georgia Council of Chiropractic.
About Georgia Council of Chiropractic (GCC):
The Georgia Council of Chiropractic, founded in 1982, serves the chiropractic profession in Georgia and comprises chiropractors, chiropractic students, and chiropractic assistants from all over the state of Georgia and several other states. The GCC is 100% committed to protecting, promoting, and perpetuating chiropractic to benefit Georgia's citizens and the Chiropractors serving in Georgia.
With a strong foundation rooted in the values of chiropractic pioneers, including Dr. DD Palmer, Dr. BJ Palmer, and Dr. Sid E. Williams, GCC strives to champion the noble cause of detecting and correcting Vertebral Subluxations, allowing individuals to express their innate potential for health and well-being.
For more information and to register for ChiroCup, visit chirocup.com. To secure your spot at the Dynamic Essentials conference and partake in a transformative weekend, register at www.lifede.com
Katrine Frazier
Georgia Council of Chiropractic
+1 678-667-4567
info@georgiachiropractic.org
