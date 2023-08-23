The Launch of Airtm’s USDC-powered Enterprise Payment Solution
For Airtm's community, this transition means greater transparency, portability and usability.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- • By embracing USDC, enterprises gain access to a widely connected ecosystem that spans the globe, enabling efficient cross-border transactions.
Airtm, the world's most connected digital dollar account, primarily based in LatAm, South Asia, and Africa, is announcing the launch of its USDC-powered payment service for global businesses and transition to USDC as the digital currency for its global retail account.
USDC is a digital dollar, also known as a stablecoin, that is available 24/7. As a fully reserved digital currency, USDC is always redeemable 1:1 for US dollars. Offering access to USDC aims to provide enterprises with unparalleled access to the cutting-edge infrastructure of Web 3.0 for cross-border payments. Furthermore, the Stellar network ensures fast and low-cost cross-border payments.
Airtm’s newly launched enterprise payment service enables businesses to instantly distribute, or collect, payments from over 100 countries without needing foreign exchange or local banking connections. Payments are sent in USDC over Stellar’s decentralized network to each receiver’s Airtm wallet, offering its users more than 400 local payment connections. As part of this launch, existing businesses using Circle’s infrastructure for USDC access can seamlessly fund payouts and pay-ins on Airtm.
Airtm’s global community of USDC wallet users, referred to as digital entrepreneurs, have access to more than 400 payment rails for adding funds and withdrawing funds locally, including through Airtm’s proprietary automated peer-to-peer marketplace. Thanks to that, businesses can collect or distribute payments instantly for more than 100 markets, including micro-payments as little as $.10.
On average, Airtm can facilitate transactions between enterprises and global wallet holders within 6 minutes and for under 5% fee end-to-end.
"Airtm’s vision is not just to create technology, but to ignite an economy. An economy where enterprises create earnings opportunities, where individuals can fulfill the demand for their value creation, and where financially independent people are able to thrive”, added Ruben Galindo, Airtm’s CEO.
About Airtm and enterprise:
Airtm is the most connected digital dollar account in the world. It aims to connect emerging economies with the global market, eliminating borders and reducing fees. It is a North American company that operates simultaneously in more than 190 countries worldwide and has hundreds of thousands of monthly active users. With Airtm, users can access a wide range of financial services, including the ability to send, receive, and exchange money internationally at competitive rates.
Airtm currently supports hundreds of enterprise clients, executing millions in payments per month. Most of Airtm’s clients are far outside of the cryptocurrency or blockchain space. They include non-profits, tasker companies, AI companies, and gaming platforms, to name a few.
Airtm is a Circle Ventures portfolio company.
Learn more at: https://airtm.com/enterprise
About Circle:
Circle is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses of all sizes to harness the power of digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce, and financial applications worldwide. Circle is the issuer of USDC and Euro Coin - highly liquid, interoperable, and trusted money protocols on the internet. Circle’s open and programmable platform and APIs make it easy for organizations to run their internet-scale business, whether making international payments, building globally-accessible Web3 apps, or managing their internal treasury. Learn more at https://circle.com.
