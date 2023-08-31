Sweet Life Canna Co.'s Green Fingers to Sprout Ganja Galore in Mississippi with Award of Cultivation License

Sweet Life Canna Co. Medical Cannabis for Mississippi Medical Cannabis an Ally in the Battle Against Cancer

Sweet Life Canna Co., with the cultivation license in hand, begins construction of their state-of-the-art grow facility in the greater Gulfport metro area.

And the leaves of the tree are for the healing of the nations...” — Revelation 22:2

LONG BEACH, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Sweet Life Canna Co. was granted a Medical Cannabis Cultivation license by the state of Mississippi on July 31, 2023. The license allows the company to begin construction of their state-of-the-art cultivation facility in the greater Gulfport metro area. Upon building completion, Sweet Life Canna Co. will cultivate, produce and distribute medical cannabis for patients accessing dispensaries throughout Mississippi."Having been prescribed medical cannabis as part of my own treatment, I've witnessed the transformative power it can have in managing symptoms and improving quality of life,” said Courtney Paolillo. “With this cultivation license, Sweet Life Canna Co. is ready to embark on a journey of responsible cultivation, harnessing the potential of exceptional strains to cater to unique patient needs throughout Mississippi.”The company firmly believes that collaboration between the medical community, patients, and the cannabis industry is essential for driving advancements in patient care. In their pursuit of excellence, Sweet Life Canna Co. remains steadfast in their commitment to abide by all state regulations and industry best practices. Ensuring the safety, efficacy, and consistency of their products is a top priority, as they strive to be a trusted and respected name within the medical cannabis community.About Sweet Life Canna Co:Sweet Life Canna Co. is a medical cannabis cultivator in Mississippi, driven by innovation, compassion, and a commitment to patient well-being. CEO Courtney Paolillo’s personal experience as a breast cancer survivor and her deep Christian faith have shaped its mission to provide high-quality medical cannabis products that make a positive impact on patients' lives.For more information visit www.sweetlifecannaco.com

Sweet Life Canna Co. ...from the beginning