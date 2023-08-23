Dmitry Chernyshenko welcomes participants in the China-Northeast Asia Expo forum

RUSSIA, August 23 - Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Chernyshenko welcomed, via video link, the participants of the China-Northeast Asia Expo forum, which is taking place in Changchun, China, from 23 to 27 August.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasised that cooperation between Russia and China was reaching a qualitatively new level. In 2022, bilateral trade increased by a third and reached $185 billion. Mutual trade in the first half of 2023 grew by more than 30 percent year-on-year. The figures indicate that the goal set by the countries for 2024 – $200 billion – will be achieved ahead of schedule.

Boundless opportunities are opening up for businesses in both countries. Most regions of Russia and provinces of China are involved in cooperation, which provides a powerful incentive to create new points of growth and improve the well-being of citizens in both countries.

To date, the Russian-Chinese assets include 79 investment projects worth $165 billion in mining and minerals processing, construction of infrastructure facilities, and agricultural development.

