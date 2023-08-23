Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,250 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,875 in the last 365 days.

Dmitry Chernyshenko welcomes participants in the China-Northeast Asia Expo forum

RUSSIA, August 23 - Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Chernyshenko welcomed, via video link, the participants of the China-Northeast Asia Expo forum, which is taking place in Changchun, China, from 23 to 27 August.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasised that cooperation between Russia and China was reaching a qualitatively new level. In 2022, bilateral trade increased by a third and reached $185 billion. Mutual trade in the first half of 2023 grew by more than 30 percent year-on-year. The figures indicate that the goal set by the countries for 2024 – $200 billion – will be achieved ahead of schedule.

Boundless opportunities are opening up for businesses in both countries. Most regions of Russia and provinces of China are involved in cooperation, which provides a powerful incentive to create new points of growth and improve the well-being of citizens in both countries.

To date, the Russian-Chinese assets include 79 investment projects worth $165 billion in mining and minerals processing, construction of infrastructure facilities, and agricultural development.

More to be posted soon....

You just read:

Dmitry Chernyshenko welcomes participants in the China-Northeast Asia Expo forum

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more