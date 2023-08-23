Global Legal Process Outsourcing Market Is Projected To Grow At A 26% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Legal Process Outsourcing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the legal process outsourcing market. As per TBRC’s legal process outsourcing market forecast, the legal process outsourcing market size is predicted to reach a value of $38.13 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 26.7% through the forecast period.

The high demand for legal assistance is expected to drive the legal process outsourcing market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest legal process outsourcing market share. Major legal process outsourcing market leaders include Cobra Legal Solutions LLC, CPA Global Limited, Elevate Services Inc., Infosys BPM Ltd., Integreon Managed Solutions Inc., Lex Outsourcing, QuisLex Inc., UnitedLex Corporation, Wipro Limited, Mindcrest Inc., Clutch Group, Pangea3 LLC, Clairvolex, American Discovery, Amstar Litigation Support, SmithDehn India, Acumen Legal Services Pvt Ltd., ADEC Innovations, BODHI Global Solutions, Datascribe Technologies.

Legal Process Outsourcing Market Segments
1) By LPO Services: Contract Drafting, Review, and Management, Compliance Assistance, E-Discovery, Litigation Support, Patent Support; Other LPO Services
2) By Location: Offshore, On-shore
3) By Application: Law Firm, Enterpris , Government

Legal process outsourcing refers to outsourcing legal functions or processes to an external, third-party service provider to save costs and for knowledge sharing, where discrete legal services are transferred from internal departments to external firms, paraprofessionals, or local lawyers. Outsourcing legal work allows firms to quickly scale up for a case or project, putting them on equal footing with larger firms. Flexible staffing also lowers the firm's overhead.

