Study: Majority of Young Employees DO Want to Work From the Office Sometimes

Study from Boundless finds 62% of young employees want to spend at least some of their working week in the office as opposed to exclusively working from home.

Majority of Brits would choose not to work exclusively from home, according to the findings of a new study.The Covid-accelerated remote working movement saw millions of employees globally start to work from home over the course of the pandemic. Many did not return to the office full time afterwards.But recently there is evidence of a shift in attitude from some bigger companies with the likes of Amazon and Zoom starting to pile pressure on employees to get back in the office.Boundless, a global Employer of Record and advocate for remote work, conducted a survey of 2,000 individuals to determine their preferred work location, given the choice. The study uncovered some fascinating remote working statistics The survey found that fewer than 1 in 5 Brits would choose to work from the office all week long.But similarly, not many opted to work from home all week either. When asked where, if they could choose their working location, they'd choose to work from, just 27% said they would like to work from home all week.17% said they would choose to work from the office all week.Meanwhile, the lead preference is for a combination of working from home and the office - or hybrid working.17.66% of people said they would like to split their week 50/50 between home and the office18.03% said they would like to work mostly from home but a day or two in the office each week14.95% said they would like to work mostly from the office but a day or two from home each weekSo this Boundless study found that more than half of respondents would choose some form of hybrid working given the choice.Younger Employees Want HybridThe findings of the study also highlighted that this desire for hybrid working is more pronounced amongst the youngest employees in the labour market.When looking specifically at respondents aged 16 to 24, a significant 62.45% said they would choose some form of hybrid working with the split as follows:18.58% said they would like to spend most of their week at home but a day or two each week in the officeSimilarly, 18.97% said they would like an even split of home and office working24.90% said They would like to work from the office most of the week and a day or two from homeIn other words, the youngest employees in the workforce appear to want at least some time immersed in an office environment.So do we need to offer hybrid working to attract and retain talent? Yes, according to Dee Coakley, CEO of Boundless, who says:"The results of our survey were fascinating to us. We knew, or at the very least we fully expected, that very few people across any age group would say that they would choose to work in an office exclusively. However, what the results do show is that the office environment has a role to play and is valuable in many ways."This is particularly pronounced for younger employees who would choose to commute to an office for at least part of their working week because connection and belonging are so key to them."The main message from our study, we feel, is that people want location flexibility. Some people want to work in an office, some people don't. So ultimately, the real responsibility of an employer is to facilitate some flexibility where possible. Particularly given that the youngest members of the workforce appear those most keen on hybrid working, I think it will be important in the immediate future to offer flexibility if you want to attract and retain good people."