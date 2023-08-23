Global Low-Code Development Platform Market Is Projected To Grow At A 29% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Low Code Development Platform Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Low-Code Development Platform Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the low-code development platform market. As per TBRC’s low-code development platform market forecast, the low-code development platform market size is predicted to reach a value of $92.09 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 29.6% through the forecast period.

The increase in demand for applications for business organizations is expected to propel the low-code development platform market demand over the coming years. North America is expected to hold the largest low-code development platform market share.

Major players in the low-code development platform market include AgilePoint, Appian Corporation, Caspio Inc., Fujitsu RunMyProcess, LANSA, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd., MatsSoft Limited, Mendix Technology, Microsoft Corporation, Netcall, Oracle Corporation, Outsystems Inc., Pegasystems Inc., QuickBase Inc., ServiceNow Inc., WaveMaker.

Low-Code Development Platform Market Segments

1) By Component: Platform, Services

2) By Application: Web-Based, Mobile-Based, Desktop And Server-Based

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

4) By Industry: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Retail And eCommerce, Government And Defense, Healthcare, IT, Energy And Utilities, Manufacturing

Low-code development platform (LCDP) refers to a software development approach that uses a graphical user interface with simple features and logic. These platforms have enabled users to operate apps fluently and easily. It offers low or no coding techniques, which ultimately reduces the time and cost for the development of the platform, which, in turn, is useful to the business processes.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Low-Code Development Platform Market Trends And Strategies

4. Low-Code Development Platform Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Low-Code Development Platform Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

