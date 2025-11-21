Contraceptives Market CAGR to be at 7.7% from 2025 to 2029 | $40 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

Contraceptives Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Contraceptives Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Contraceptives Market?

There has been a notable increase in the size of the contraceptives market recently. It is projected to surge from $27.92 billion in 2024 to $29.74 billion in 2025, marked by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The rise experienced in the historic era is linked to the launch of birth control pills, heightened awareness and education concerning contraception, legislative and societal shifts that advocate for reproductive rights, initiatives for controlling the global population, and a spike in the usage of generic and cost-effective drugs and devices.

In the next couple of years, the contraceptives market is set for solid growth, projected to reach ""$40 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include increasing emphasis on male contraceptives, higher accessibility to contraception in developing nations, the application of digital health technologies in contraception, surging demand for long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARCS), and better access to over-the-counter medication through online platforms. Future trends expected within this period involve technological evolution in contraceptive techniques, a move towards non-hormonal and natural contraceptive approaches, broadening of over-the-counter access to selected contraceptives, focus on easy-to-use and inconspicuous contraceptive choices, and incorporating telemedicine in contraceptive guidance and prescriptions.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Contraceptives Market?

The escalated prevalence of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) is escalating contraceptive demand. STIs propagate from one individual to another through sexual contact. They are typically transmitted during anal, oral, and vaginal sexual activities and can also be spread through other intimate physical interactions. Contraceptives aid in controlling the spread of STIs like herpes and HPV, predominantly through skin contact. For instance, the Minnesota Health Department, a US-based state health organization of the State of Minnesota, reported in May 2023 that primary and secondary syphilis cases increased by 19% in 2022, from 564 in 2021 to 676 in 2022. In addition, 20 cases of congenital syphilis in newborns were reported in 2022, a 42% surge from 2021 where 14 cases of congenital syphilis were reported. Consequently, the growing cases of sexually transmitted infections are projected to stimulate contraceptive demand in the forecast period.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Contraceptives Market?

Major players in the Contraceptives include:

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Bayer AG

• Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

• Cipla Inc.

• Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

• Agile Therapeutics Inc.

• Allergan Ltd.

• Aurobindo Pharma Limited

• Famy Care Ltd.

• Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Contraceptives Industry?

Leading corporations within the contraceptives sector are concentrating their efforts on the invention of advanced contraceptives, including Single Rod Subdermal Implant and Subcutaneous Injectable Contraceptives. Their aim is to make these methods more user-friendly, highly efficient, and provide prolonged birth control solutions. These enhancements are intended to decrease the frequency of dosages, increase availability, and reduce unwanted side effects, therefore providing more dependable and unobtrusive contraceptive solutions for those wanting improved reproductive health management. In October 2023, the Health and Family Welfare Ministry, a government organization from India, unveiled two innovative methods - Single Rod Subdermal Implant and Subcutaneous Injectable Contraceptive, aimed to boost family planning services. These methods form an integral part of the National Family Planning Programme, curated to enhance maternal and infant health results. The unveiling of these contraceptives is chiefly aimed at diminishing the rates of maternal and infant sickness and fatality, by presenting more choices for family planning. This venture constitutes a wider strategy to elevate reproductive health services in Karnataka, thereby ensuring that women have the option of secure and efficient contraceptive methods.

What Segments Are Covered In The Contraceptives Market Report?

The contraceptives market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Oral Contraceptive Pills, Topical Contraceptives, Injectables, Diaphragms, Vaginal Rings, Condoms, Contraceptive Sponges, Subdermal Implants, Intra-Uterine Devices

2) By Age Group: 15-24 Years, 25-34 Years, 35-44 Years, 44 Years

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Independent Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Clinics, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Oral Contraceptive Pills: Combination Pills, Progestin-Only Pills

2) By Topical Contraceptives: Transdermal Patches, Gel Applications

3) By Injectables: Hormonal Injectables, Non-Hormonal Injectables

4) By Diaphragms: Silicone Diaphragms, Latex Diaphragms

5) By Vaginal Rings: Hormonal Rings, Non-Hormonal Rings

6) By Condoms: Male Condoms, Female Condoms

7) By Contraceptive Sponges: Non-Hormonal Sponges, Hormonal Sponges

8) By Subdermal Implants: Hormonal Implants, Non-Hormonal Implants

9) By Intra-Uterine Devices (IUDs): Hormonal IUDs, Copper IUDs

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Contraceptives Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the contraceptives market and is predicted to experience the most rapid expansion in the forecasted future. The report on the contraceptives market encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

