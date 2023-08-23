Braemar Securities Ltd selects MDX Technology for Real-Time Price Sharing

MDX Technology is delighted to add Braemar Securities Ltd (Braemar) to their ever-growing client portfolio.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- • MDXT Connect enables Braemar to collaborate on volatile oil price data in real-time

• Rapid installation for instant ROI

• Over 100 financial firms relying on MDXT services

MDX Technology (MDXT), a leader in low-code, OTC price sharing workflow solutions for financial institutions, is delighted to add Braemar Securities Ltd (Braemar) to their ever-growing client portfolio. Braemar, a renowned global shipping broker recognised for its expertise in shipping investment, chartering, and risk management, has chosen MDXT Connect to facilitate seamless collaboration within their newly formed oil derivatives broking desk.

By leveraging MDXT Connect, Braemar's oil desk now possesses the ability to co-author spreadsheets with real-time, highly volatile oil price data.

Rebecca Reed-Sperrin, Head of Oil Derivatives at Braemar, commented. “We required a swift and effective solution to integrate our new oil desk’s legacy spreadsheets into our proprietary platform Braemarscreen.com. MDXT allows our traders to work consistently on the same spreadsheet, effortlessly handling vast volumes of complex data. Furthermore, their wide range of data distribution connectivity solutions means that we can now incorporate the oil derivatives data into our broader data offering through the use of their JSON over WebSocket's feed, allowing our customers to view live fuel oil and gasoil prices using Braemarscreen.com.”

Nigel Someck, CEO of MDXT, emphasized the growing demand for advanced digital solutions within the energy trading community, stating, “Connectivity lies at the heart of our operations, with over 100 financial firms relying on our services year after year. We are continuously developing more adaptors, facilitating interoperability throughout our clients’ trading ecosystems. Braemar, being a fast-growing and technologically savvy organization, presents numerous opportunities for us to support their highly successful business.”

About MDX Technology Ltd

MDX Technology is an established tech company underpinned by deep domain expertise and experience. Our low-code, SaaS workflow and data connectivity platform is specifically designed for the global financial services industry. Our mission is to enable our clients to execute and exploit lucrative opportunities faster than their competitors. Users include international banks, brokers, exchanges, asset managers, hedge funds, and trading venues. Headquartered in London we serve Europe, North America and Asia.

About Braemar

Braemar provides expert advice in shipping investment, chartering, and risk management to enable its clients to secure sustainable returns and mitigate risk in the volatile world of shipping and beyond, Our focused teams provide derivative brokering services for various commodities such as dry freight, oil, coal, natural gas, LNG, and carbon emissions. Through its securities division, Braemar holds a distinctive position in meeting the diverse interests of our clientele.