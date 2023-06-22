CAT Financial Products selects the MDX Technology platform to manage Multi-Vendor Contributions LinkedIn

Zero touch solution to automate mandatory price contribution workflows to Bloomberg, Refinitiv and Telekurs

LONDON, UK, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zero touch solution to automate mandatory price contribution workflows to Bloomberg, Refinitiv and Telekurs

MDX Technology (MDXT), an innovator in low-code connectivity and workflow solutions for financial institutions, is delighted to welcome CAT Financial Products (CATFP) to their growing client base. CAT Financial Products AG is one of the leading Swiss providers of investment solutions in the structured products market. CAT Financial Products AG has been offering its services to professional asset managers, banks and institutional investors since 2012, using the most innovative technologies. The company received its securities firm license from FINMA in March 2023 and has been expanding its product, trading and service capabilities. As one of the next important steps they have selected the MDXT platform to automate multi-vendor pricing contributions workflows to Bloomberg, Refinitiv and Telekurs.

MDXT have quickly delivered a fully hosted, managed multi-vendor contributions solution that directly links to internal systems and contributes pricing in real-time to three venues for their Fixed Income business.

Irmo Manie, CTO at CAT Financial Products, commented. “As a new participant to the market we required a solution that is quick to deploy, high-performing and cost-effective. MDXT connected to our internal systems in days and we went live very quickly once we gained access to the venues. Their specialist knowledge of the process and integrations meant that there was little disruption to BAU. We now have a consolidated platform which needs minimal input from us and we can focus our team on more value-add activities.”

Nigel Someck, CEO at MDXT, concluded. “Multi-vendor contributions are typically managed by outdated or expensive systems. This really doesn’t need to be the case. We have out-of-the-box connectivity and workflows which can automate the end-to-end process of publishing prices to any venue. It is a cost-effective and easy to deploy solution, freeing up the time of valuable resources. We have equipped CATFP with a platform which solves today’s challenges, allowing them to contribute to Bloomberg, Refinitiv and Telekurs but also provides enormous scope for the future, whether that’s contributing to more venues or developing new workflows. It has been a pleasure working with CATFP and I am looking forward to deepening our relationship with them.”

About MDX Technology Ltd

MDX Technology is an established tech company underpinned by deep domain expertise and experience. Our low-code, SaaS workflow and data connectivity platform is specifically designed for the global financial services industry. Our mission is to enable our clients to execute and exploit lucrative opportunities faster than their competitors. Users include international banks, brokers, exchanges, asset managers, hedge funds, and trading venues. Headquartered in London we serve Europe, North America and Asia.

About CAT Financial Products

CAT Financial Products AG is one of the leading Swiss providers of investment solutions in the structured products market. Since 2012, CAT Financial Products AG has been offering its services to professional asset managers, banks and institutional investors, using one of the most innovative technologies. The company received its securities firm license from FINMA in March 2023 and has been expanding its product, trading and service capabilities since then. For more information, please visit www.catfp.com.