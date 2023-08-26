InGame Esports Partners with Tencent for PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2023 in South Asia
InGame Esports renews its partnership with Tencent for the PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2023 in South Asia, reaffirming their strong collaboration.
We are thrilled to embark on another chapter with Tencent. The success of the campaign we executed reaffirms our commitment to using expertise in Esports marketing to create engaging experiences”COLOMBO , SRI LANKA, August 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Marking another significant and continuing collaboration, InGame Esports has once again joined forces with Tencent as its marketing partner for the PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2023 (PMWI) in South Asia. The highly anticipated event, which was the mid-season international highlight of the 2023 PUBG Mobile competitive season, showcased thrilling action and fierce competition to fans across the region.
— Raveen Wijayatilake, CEO of InGame Esports
The PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2023 tournament was held from 11th to 16th July 2023, at Riyadh Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Allstars Stage was held from 11th to 13th July, with eighteen world-class teams. The top 6 teams qualified to the main tournament held from 14th - 16th July where they competed amongst the world’s 16 best PUBG MOBILE teams. Eighteen intense matches took place, with six matches played each day. The prize pool for the PMWI 2023 was an astonishing USD 3 million making it one of the most significant Esports events of the year.
InGame Esports, renowned for its expertise in the Esports industry, has a strong track record of collaboration with Tencent. Their partnership has previously borne fruit with successful projects such as the South Asian PUBG Mobile Pro Leagues, PUBG Mobile National Championship, and the PUBG Mobile Global Championship in 2022. Additionally, they have worked together on the Road to Asian Games broadcasts for South Asia, enhancing their reputation as a dynamic and effective team.
InGame Esports transitioned into the role of the marketing partner for PMWI in South Asia on this occasion. Their proven track record of promoting and curating captivating content for Tencent's Esports events has aptly positioned them for this esteemed responsibility within the PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2023.
Following some intense PUBG MOBILE action, Vampire Esports emerged as the Champions bagging over $400,000 USD in prize money and a slot in the PUBG MOBILE Global Championship 2023.
InGame Esports contributed to the marketing of PMWI on a grand scale by executing a watch party campaign throughout South Asia. Thirty-seven popular game streamers were enlisted to host watch parties in multiple countries on their social media channels, creating massive visibility and interest for the campaign within each respective country.
"InGame Esports is thrilled to embark on yet another exciting chapter of collaboration with Tencent." Raveen Wijayatilake, CEO of InGame Esports said, “As we reflect on the resounding success of the campaign we executed, it reaffirms our commitment to using our expertise in Esports marketing and influencer management to create engaging experiences and thereby elevate the world of Esports.”.
As we anticipate the upcoming events on the PUBG MOBILE Esports calendar, there's no doubt that the synergy between InGame Esports and Tencent will continue to set new standards for Esports excellence in the forthcoming months. This enduring collaboration stands as a shining testament to the path of unparalleled Esports excellence and underscores South Asia's premier position in the landscape of competitive mobile gaming.
(ENDS)
Media Unit
InGame Esports
+94 77 351 5065
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube