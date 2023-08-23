Energy storage and supply chain challenges bring Jeffrey Burkett to Clean Energy Associates as VP, Customer Solutions
Previously at NextEra, Burkett to offer expertise on navigating clean energy supply chains and ensuring quality and safety in energy storage systems
We’re delighted to integrate Jeff’s deep expertise to help buyers make informed decisions and successfully deploy their global projects in this exciting, yet challenging environment.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Energy Associates announced the addition of NextEra veteran Jeffrey R. Burkett as its new Vice President, Customer Solutions to help clients navigate the proliferation and rising importance of energy storage technologies and the continued diversification of renewable energy supply chains.
— Andy Klump
According to American Clean Power’s latest U.S. Energy Storage Monitor, U.S. demand for energy storage is expected to double in the next three years, driving increased interest by developers, installers, and end owners.
“Market demand keeps growing for longer-duration and safer batteries and this is paired with the deployment of solar energy and other power sources for an ever-wider variety of applications,” said Andy Klump, CEO and Founder of Clean Energy Associates. “One year since the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, we’re witnessing a major trend towards U.S. onshoring, both in solar and energy storage manufacturing. This trend highlights the need for CEA and Intertek to continue supporting our customers with industry-leading strategy and the integration of experienced senior leadership.
“Our industry is evolving in many dimensions, and in the next few years complications will only accelerate. We’re delighted to integrate Jeff’s deep expertise to help buyers make informed decisions and successfully deploy their global projects in this exciting, yet challenging environment.
Burkett has helped finance, develop, and build over $1.5 billion in renewable energy projects, worked on new product development and launches, and supported merger and acquisition activity. He has over 30 years of experience in all aspects of the business life cycle, including financing, development, engineering & construction, and project and operational management.
He previously served at NextEra, helping build their solar, energy storage, electric vehicle, water, hydrogen, and LNG gas businesses as Senior Director, Engineering and Construction.
Burkett joins a growing group of energy storage and supply chain experts at Clean Energy Associates, which also recently added Dan Shreve, formerly in charge of energy storage research at Wood MacKenzie, as Vice President, Market Intelligence, and Mark Hagedorn, as Vice President, Manufacturing Services to CEA’s leadership team.
About Clean Energy Associates
CLEAN ENERGY ASSOCIATES (www.cleanenergyassociates.com), an Intertek company, helps buyers and long-term owners of solar and energy storage equipment buy the right products and ensure they are properly manufactured and installed. CEA's global team has helped a diverse customer base of project developers, EPCs, IPPs, and financial institutions understand industry trends and market dynamics, select the best suppliers, negotiate the best contracts, carefully audit production processes, test equipment in the field, and perform technical and acquisition due diligence. CEA’s experience executing over 175 GW of solar and 15 GWh of storage projects in over 75 countries, including work in over 350 production facilities, is invaluable to clients as they navigate the ever-changing and hyper-competitive landscape of clean energy.
Company contact: info@cea3.com
Media contact: Peter Kelley, publicrelations@cea3.com
About Intertek
TOTAL QUALITY. ASSURED.
Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection, and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely. INTERTEK.COM
Peter Kelley
Clean Energy Associates
+1 2022708831
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn