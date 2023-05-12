Clean Energy Associates expands into green hydrogen
Begins offering procurement support, quality assurance, and market intelligence services
Selecting the right equipment and supplier requires familiarity with the global supply chain for electrolyzers”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Energy Associates (CEA), the leading provider of technical due diligence and engineering services for solar PV and energy storage around the globe, announced the launch of a suite of supply chain consulting, quality assurance, and market intelligence services to support the rapidly growing green hydrogen sector.
— George Touloupas
According to estimates by the International Energy Agency (IEA), to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5°C, total electrolyzer installed capacity will need to exceed 700 GW by 2030, a transition that has the potential to spur the development of up to 1.5 TW of associated solar and wind power. But investments in electrolyzer capacity are not without risk: while the technology is mature, it is untested at scale, and no benchmarks currently exist regarding the durability of electrolysis cells and their components.
Missteps in green hydrogen development can significantly increase costs due to downtime and lost production, maintenance and repair, safety risks, and regulatory non-compliance. Additionally, electrolyzer systems are prone to leaks and possible explosions if operated incorrectly, so choosing the right supplier is critical.
“Selecting the right equipment and supplier requires familiarity with the global supply chain for electrolyzers, and Clean Energy Associates is uniquely positioned to provide insight into this complex emerging sector,” said George Touloupas, Senior Director of Technology and Quality. “We can guide companies through the development process to deliver the right solution based on their unique needs.”
The company is already helping clients to screen potential electrolyzer suppliers by not only utilizing its extensive database and industry contacts, but also providing a more holistic picture of the current market and market trends.
CEA’s team of hydrogen experts has years of electrolyzer engineering experience, including research and development, process design, mechanical and structural design, and quality assurance. Complementing Intertek’s hydrogen sector solutions, our combined offering represents a genuinely total end-to-end quality, safety and sustainability assurance offering across the entire hydrogen value chain.
About Clean Energy Associates
CLEAN ENERGY ASSOCIATES (www.cleanenergyassociates.com), an Intertek company, helps buyers and long-term owners of clean energy equipment choose the right products and ensure they are properly manufactured and installed. CEA's global team has helped a diverse customer base of project developers, EPCs, IPPs, and financial institutions understand industry trends and market dynamics, select the best suppliers, negotiate the best contracts, carefully audit production processes, test equipment in the field, and perform technical and acquisition due diligence. CEA’s experience executing over 160 GW of solar and 15 GWh of storage projects in over 65 countries, including work in over 350 production facilities, is invaluable to clients as they navigate the ever-changing and hyper-competitive landscape of clean energy.
Forward-looking statements:
Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. These statements include, without limitation: statements relating to future developments, trends and conditions in the industry and geographical markets; industry participants’ strategies, plans, objectives and goals; and statements relating to prices, volumes, operations, margins, and overall market trends. You are strongly cautioned that reliance on any forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results and events may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including changes in laws, rules and regulations and general economic, market and business conditions. As a result of these and other risks and uncertainties, forward-looking events and circumstances discussed herein might not occur in the way that CEA expects, or at all. Accordingly, you should not place reliance on any forward-looking information or statements.
No obligation to update:
CEA does not intend to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements set out herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
No investment advice:
The content herein is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained herein constitutes a recommendation, endorsement, solicitation or offer by CEA. All content is information of a general nature, does not address the circumstances of any particular individual or entity, and does not constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters discussed or the law relating thereto. You alone assume the sole responsibility of evaluating the merits and risks associated with the use of any information or other content before making any decisions based on such information or other content. In exchange for using this report, you agree not to hold CEA, its affiliates or any third party liable for any possible claim for damages arising from any decision you make based on information or other content herein.
No warranty as to accuracy or completeness:
While CEA uses reasonable efforts to provide accurate and up-to-date information, some of the information provided is gathered by or from third parties and has not been independently verified by CEA. No warranty, express or implied, is made regarding accuracy, adequacy, completeness, legality, reliability or usefulness of any information. CEA assumes no liability or responsibility for the quality, content, accuracy, or completeness of the information, text, graphics, links and any other items contained or referred to herein on this service or any other system or service. The materials contained herein have been compiled from a variety of sources and are subject to change without notice. Commercial use or reproduction of this report and all or any part of hereof is prohibited without the express written consent of CEA.
