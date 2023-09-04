Submit Release
CopperSmith® Continued Growth in Down Economy

Interesting kitchen range hood

Decorative Brass Kitchen Hood

Our team is starting to sync and execute well. It’s exciting to start seeing our past investments pay off and have so many new irons in the fire simultaneously.”
— Ryan Grambart, Founder & President
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Year over year growth into the down economy. The company attributes its success to its prior investments in R & D and computer-generated imagery to create a competitive advantage. The strategy has been to lead in the technology side of custom metalwork from the standpoint of manufacturing automation and customer-facing retail tools.

The company is engaging with several new manufacturing companies to increase production capacity to meet demand. The company has numerous partnerships with manufacturers in Asia, North America, and Europe. The company is primarily focused on specialty manufacturers who make product lines that are exclusive and unique to CopperSmith®. The company distributes its products directly to consumers along with it's B2B community of 15,000 interior designers and 250+ showrooms across the USA.

About World CopperSmith

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Minneapolis, World CopperSmith’s vision is to build the world’s leading custom metalwork platform. It aims to provide the world’s best shopping experience of custom metal products through superior design, innovation, and strategic partnership. For more information, visit www.worldcoppersmith.com/range-hoods/

