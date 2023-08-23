Small Town Business Delivers Big Solution for Storage
Texas Rual Container Provider Delivers Storage Solution for Displaced Inviduals in Orange County
Maegan and the team at Kickbox were nothing short of accommodating when my agency was in need”ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- City officials in Santa Ana, last month, approved the emergency purchase of a storage solution for the areas’ homeless to store their belongings. The idea was to alleviate a mounting need and mitigate the possibility of theft while individuals attend job interviews, go to class, or have important doctor appointments. Woman-Owned, Kickbox Leasing, was selected as the provider, supplying six new custom 8x20 steel shipping containers with security doors at each end. Kickbox holds multiple cooperative contracts and maintains small business certifications which streamlined the purchase process and helped meet diversity purchasing goals. The new containers were ready for delivery ahead of time and the quality exceeded expectations. “Maegan and the team of Kickbox Leasing were nothing short of accommodating when my agency was in need of six storage containers for offsite use” mentioned Megan Ornelas Buyer, City of Santa Ana. “Maegan was always available whenever I needed her assistance with changing the specs, and even helping us out with delivery options.”
— Megan Ornelas Buyer, City of Santa Ana
About Kickbox Leasing, LLC
Kickbox Leasing (CAGE: 8QZ71) is a Texas based, woman-owned supplier of rental storage containers and mobile offices. In addition, the team creates functional spaces with shipping containers for disaster response, educational, commercial, retail, agricultural, and industrial clients nationwide. Locations in South Plains and North Texas provide central and emergency product availability near major transport hubs. Kickbox was organized in 2018; holds multiple cooperative contracts; and is a Texas Industrialized Builder. Certifications: WOSB WBE SBE TXHUB
About The City of Santa Ana
Santa Ana (Spanish for 'Saint Anne') The City of Santa Ana is a 27-square mile, ethnically diverse city located thirty-five miles south of Los Angeles and ten miles inland from the Pacific Ocean. With a total population of over 310,000, Santa Ana is Orange County’s second most populous city (after Anaheim), the 13th-most populous city in California, and the 64th densest large city in the United States. The city comprises more than sixty distinct neighborhoods and serves as the county seat. The Santa Ana Unified School District is the local school district that serves much of the community. Additionally, there are six neighboring school districts that serve portions of the city, including Garden Grove, Tustin, Orange, Irvine, Newport-Mesa, and Huntington Beach Unified School Districts. Santa Ana is a major regional economic and cultural hub for the Orange Coast.
For more information about the City of Santa Ana
www.santa-ana.org
info@santa-ana.org
IG: /cityofsantaana
Dustin Balog
Kickbox Leasing, LLC
+1 682-553-9858
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram