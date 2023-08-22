Governor Abbott Appoints Thomas To Permanent School Fund Corporation Board Of Directors

TEXAS, August 22 - August 22, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Cliff Thomas to the Permanent School Fund Corporation Board of Directors for a term to expire on January 1, 2029. The Board oversees the investment of the multibillion-dollar Permanent School Fund, a major source of funding for Texas public schools.



Cliff Thomas of Victoria is an owner and chairman of the board of Pilot Thomas Logistics and founder of Speedy Stop Food Stores and C.L. Thomas, Inc. From 2011 to 2023, he served as a gubernatorial appointee to the Texas A&M System Board of Regents and served as chairman of the board from 2015 to 2017. As a regent, he served as vice chairman of the board, chair of the Policy Review Committee, Committee on Audit, and Committee on Academic and Student Affairs, and as a member of the Committee on Finance and Committee on Buildings & Physical Plant. Additionally, he chaired the 2014 Search Committee for a new president of Texas A&M University. From 2019 to 2023, he served on the board of The University of Texas/Texas A&M Investment Management Company. He is also a former gubernatorial appointee to the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority and formerly served on the boards of DeTar Hospital System and Wells Fargo Bank. Thomas received a Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M University.

