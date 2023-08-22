IDNR recognizes 2023 Outstanding Volunteers of the Year

ILLINOIS, August 22 - Volunteers provide vital support to parks, preserves, historic sites, and Illinois State Museum





SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) on Saturday recognized recipients of the 2023 Outstanding Volunteer of the Year awards, expressing gratitude to individuals and members of outdoor organizations for their volunteer service to IDNR and the people of Illinois.





"Volunteers are vital to the operation and upkeep of state parks, historic sites, state museum facilities, and nature preserves," said IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie. "Volunteering can be hard work, but it's important work and it benefits everyone who enjoys IDNR sites throughout the state. We are pleased to recognize their extraordinary efforts on behalf of the people of Illinois."





The 2023 IDNR Outstanding Volunteers of the Year are:





Dennis Fitzwilliam, Waterloo - Posthumously recognized for his volunteer work with the Illinois Nature Preserves. He was a lifelong conservationist who contributed thousands of hours to enhancing, expanding, and maintaining remnant prairies and woodlands in southwestern Illinois. He was site steward of Eagle Cliff Prairie Nature Preserve in western Monroe County for 18 years. He also volunteered at additional sites, including Salt Lick Point Land and Water Reserve, Fults Hill Prairie Nature Preserve, White Rock Nature Preserve, and Harry's Prairie Natural Heritage Landmark. A professional prescribed fire expert, Fitzwilliam was also a founding board member of the conservation land trust CLIFFTOP. He died in February 2023.





Mary Crain, Springfield - Volunteer at the Illinois State Museum for nearly 10 years, giving 188 hours of her time to help make museum programs a success. A caring, engaged and reliable volunteer, Crain assists with programs and museum events on site and in the community. She consistently goes above and beyond to create engaging and enriching experiences for children.





Friends of Lincoln Trail State Park, Marshall - This organization, led by Randy Hutts, has only been in existence for a year, but it has already accomplished a great deal to benefit Lincoln Trail State Park in Clark County, including fund raising for educational signs, donating money for a kayak launch, hosting a 5K fun run, and hosting membership activities. The group is currently raising funds for a half-court basketball court at the park.





Harry Gravlin, Redbud - Committed conservationist who owns, maintains, and enhances a 110-acre natural heritage landmark with several large Grade A hill prairies and numerous threatened and endangered species. While he has a large, ecologically important property to steward, he has taken his restoration skills and volunteered with the Illinois Nature Preserves Commission and local conservation groups for the last 20 year at many other sites.





Steve Kapple, Rochester - Volunteer at the Illinois State Museum Research and Collections Center in the anthropology section for more than 17 years. Kapple has worked independently and as a member of the A-Team volunteer group. He has assisted in curating countless archaeological collections through the years. Many of them required rehabilitation, including sorting collections by material type, upgrading the artifacts to archival bags, creating box inventories and other tasks. Kapple is currently inventorying a large collection from the Bishop Hill State Historic Site; coincidentally, his father was born in Bishop Hill.





Robbin Keenan, Ottawa - Volunteer at Starved Rock State Park for the Starved Rock Historical and Educational Foundation. Keenan started volunteering in 2019 in the foundation's nonprofit LeRocher bookstore and now volunteers as the store manager. She has donated hundreds of hours with financial accounting, inventory, ordering displays and more, leading the store to set monthly and yearly sales records. Thanks to volunteers like Keenan, the foundation been able to contribute nearly $450,000 to the park since 1991.





Jake Krancic, Utica - Volunteer at both Matthiessen and Starved Rock state parks for seven years. Krancic mows and maintains the model airplane field at Matthiessen, and he helps distribute park and trail information at both parks and at the Starved Rock visitor center. He also volunteers his photographic skills and submits seasonal videos about both parks that are used for public outreach.





Steve Lyons, Dixon - Volunteer hunter safety instructor for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources' hunter safety program. Lyons has been an active volunteer instructor with the program since September 2008. He recently took on the duties of master instructor, assisting staff with instructor recruitment and training. He has assisted with more than 75 classes and certified 1,557 students. He travels to surrounding counties to assist with offering student hunter safety classes and instructor trainings.





Darren Moser, Clinton - Volunteer for 15-plus years for the Clinton Lake State Recreation Area disabled firearm deer hunt. Moser has been a dedicated volunteer to the program, helping hunters with anything they may need done and trying to make it the best possible experience for disabled hunters. For the past seven years, Moser has taken on the task of recruiting sponsors for this special hunt. With his passion for hunting and the hunters who participate, he has been able to raise awareness with organizations and companies, resulting in donations for the event and for the hunters themselves.





Craig and Linda Nelson, Lockport - Husband and wife volunteer interpreters at Lincoln's New Salem State Historic Site since 2016. The Nelsons drive more than 170 miles from their home to Menard County to volunteer, often leaving at 6 a.m. and not returning home until 8 p.m. During the past year alone, they have logged more than 500 hours of volunteer service at the site. Much of their volunteer time is spent in the historic village wearing period clothes in weather that is not always ideal. They are passionate about Abraham Lincoln, Lincoln's New Salem, and Illinois history. They visit Illinois schools and other sites as ambassadors for the site. Visitors are familiar with the Nelsons, as evidenced by anecdotal stories and the Google reviews that reference the couple's service and welcoming nature.





Pat Racana, Makanda - Volunteer at Giant City State Park since 2015 and member of the Friends of Giant City Board. Racana volunteers in the Giant City visitor center every Saturday, the busiest day of the week for the park. He is always enthusiastic about tourism, travel and the outdoors, and he's quick to share his enthusiasm with visitors. During the 2017 eclipse, he volunteered for a job that most other volunteers would not want - trash and bathrooms. He was also one of the first people to sign up to volunteer for the 2024 eclipse.





Sangchris Waterfowlers Association - The Sangchris Waterfowlers Association, comprising about 50 members, dedicates itself to the sport of water-fowling but also to the support of Sangchris Lake State Park near Springfield. The group has logged more than 1,000 volunteer hours at the park. They build and maintain goose nesting platforms that assist in reproduction and minimize contact between bank fishermen and nesting geese. They also have built four permanent blinds for waterfowl hunting, including a more easily accessible blind for older hunters. And they run the Brett Creager memorial youth event, which introduces youth of all backgrounds to water-fowling and other outdoor activities.





Ralph Sawyer, Metamora - Sawyer was instrumental in reopening the Illinois Caverns State Natural Area in Madison County in 2021. During the past two years he has helped coordinate volunteers to keep the cave open to the public and provide tours. He promotes the cave from an educational and tourism perspective, and he has taken many groups through the cave. He provides IDNR with information and input about the health of the cave in terms of ecology and safety. His dedication to the Illinois karst system and his passion for cave exploration have been key to the future of Illinois Caverns.





Allicent Smith, New Berlin - Volunteer at the Dana-Thomas House State Historic Site in Springfield. Smith has logged nearly 1,000 of volunteer service, leading tours and assisting with special events during the past 10 years. A retired teacher, she offers informative and engaging tours for adults and youth alike. She has spent years researching all aspects of the site to gain unparalleled knowledge of the House, of Susan Lawrence-Dana, and of architect Frank Lloyd Wright. A reliable and generous volunteer, she is a valued member of the Dana-Thomas team and a delightful person to be around.





Kathy Tolson, Cobden - Volunteer and master naturalist at Trail of Tears State Forest in Union County since July 2022. Tolson was trained in all aspects of bluebird nest box monitoring and came to the site weekly to check, clean, maintain and log information about the success or failure of each nest box. After nesting season, she got involved with clearing fire trails for deer season, clearing a substantial portion of 44 fire trails at a critical time at a site with limited staffing. In between trail work, she has helped clean out the native flower pollinator beds for winter, has assisted with office work, helped clear debris from campsites after storms, posted signs along trails, restocked trail brochures, and more.