Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic Weekend returns for its 6th annual year

The Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic returns for its sixth year sponsored by The Corbett Group, Fulton County Arts & Culture

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Miguel Wilson Collection presents its 6th Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic weekend, Friday, October 6 - Sunday, October 8.

The weekend kicks off with the Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic Welcome Party at The Starling Hotel, on Friday, October 6. The following day is the Polo & Pumps Day Party at The Starling Hotel and the Cocktails Under The Stars event at The Thompson Hotel, which both take place on Saturday, October 7. The festivities end on Sunday with the signature event, the 6th Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic at The Horse Maison at Bouckaert Farm.

“When I created this event six years ago, I knew that it was different and it would become something special,” said Miguel Wilson, founder of the Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic. “What I did not know was the amount of people that would support us, not just in and around Atlanta but across the country. Every year, we have so many people who fly into Atlanta just for this event and due to the support we were able to expand from just a one-day event to an entire weekend.”

The Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic, “Where Culture and Class Connect” is known as an all-inclusive VIP experience and multi-faceted event. The event has grown to incorporate multiple events within a single weekend, ending with the signature classic.

Guests of the 6th Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic will enjoy complimentary gourmet food options, signature cocktails, party tents, live music, two polo games, equestrian exhibitions, and a fashion experience, while dressed in their best derby attire. With food prepared by Chef X and Chef Phil.

This year’s special guests include: 2x Emmy award-winning syndicated radio host Ryan Cameron (MAJIC 107.5 Ryan Cameron Uncesneored), Pastor Jamal Bryant (New Birth Missionary Baptist Church), reality star Martell Holt (OWN’s Love & Marriage Huntsville), Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson (HGTV’s Married to Real Estate), FOX 5 DC Correspondent Guy Lambert, Peter Thomas (RHOA), actor Michael “Bolo” Bolwaire (BET’s All The Queen’s Men), former NFL player JaMarcus Russell (Oakland Raiders), Stevie Baggs Jr, Jackie Patterson, Palmer Williams, King Yahweh

This illustrious event serves to benefit the Ride to the Olympics Foundation, a non-profit organization that aims to provide support to kids who desire to pursue equestrian activities; especially those who normally wouldn’t have the opportunity due to socio-economic obstacles. All proceeds from the 6th Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic will go towards the Ride to the Olympics Foundation.

Bentley Atlanta has supported Miguel Wilson, Ride to the Olympics Foundation, and the Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic as its title sponsor since day one. Since then The Corbett Group, an Atlanta-based firm that specializes in the construction of water and wastewater projects, has also come aboard as a primary sponsor for the Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic.

This year, the Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic has partnered with Fulton County Arts & Culture (FACE). Additionally, The Corbett Group, a 55-year-old Georgia-based specialized construction company, returns as a sponsor of this annual event. Also, serving as sponsors are S. Royal Vodka and La Fete Wine Co.

For more information or to purchase tickets please visit https://www.fashionandpoloclassic.com or https://www.vipsocio.com/event/afpc2023 and visit https://www.ridetotheolympics.org/ to find out more about the Ride to the Olympics Foundation or to place a donation.