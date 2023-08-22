Life Services Alternatives Hosts Fourth Annual Race
Life Services Alternatives holds in-person fundraising event, Run Home, after the disruptive pandemicCAMPBELL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Services Alternatives (LSA) has been serving the developmentally disabled community in Santa Clara County for 21 years. What started as three homes has grown to 16 homes and a day program that serves over 90 adults and counting. The first Run Home event was virtually held in the midst of the pandemic. Although it was considered a virtual event, LSA was able to raise over $70,000. LSA is excited to announce the 4th annual Run Home event, which will be in-person as well as virtual.
LSA’s 2023 Run Home will take place on September 9th at Baylands Park (Sunnyvale, CA), with a race start time of 9 AM. Participants can register to walk or run in a 5k or 10k and will receive a t-shirt and medal as part of their registration. The fastest participants also have the opportunity to win trophies. To register or donate, visit lsahomes.org/run.
LSA’s Run Home event is sponsored by Kirkorian Family Foundation, Cambrian Home Families, Tamarack Home Families, Minchen Team, Walter & Tina Underwood, Ross & Susan Condit, and OpenText.
About Life Services Alternatives
Life Services Alternatives (LSA) was founded by parents who had a dream of establishing homes for their adult children with special needs. In 2002, LSA began a journey to establish quality homes and nurturing services so that adults with developmental disabilities – including those with enduring medical needs – could receive life-long support while living in their community. LSA believes all people with developmental disabilities have the right to live life to its fullest in our community. Twenty-four hours a day, we care for and support adults with special needs in neighborhood homes in Santa Clara County. Through personalized programs focused on skill-building, we make a difference in the quality of our residents’ lives, enabling them to reach their true potential.
