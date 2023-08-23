Submit Release
YachtWay Unveils Dedicated Boating News Platform

This initiative not only underscores our dedication to the YachtWay MLS platform, but also represents our vision of consolidating a fragmented industry into a unified platform.”
— Heigo Paartalu, CEO
MIMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- YachtWay, the Miami-based software company at the forefront of modernizing yacht purchasing, is proud to announce the launch of YachtWay News, a cutting-edge platform designed to bring yachting enthusiasts the latest and most exciting updates from the world of yachting. This innovative initiative represents YachtWay's commitment to streamlining the yachting industry, while also offering unprecedented access to exclusive news, industry insights, and more.

Heigo Paartalu, CEO and co-founder of YachtWay, commented on the launch, stating, "This initiative not only underscores our dedication to the YachtWay MLS platform, but also represents our vision of consolidating a fragmented industry into a unified platform."

YachtWay News is the ultimate destination for yacht enthusiasts, offering a convenient resource for all things yachting. The platform features a seamless integration with the YachtWay MLS platform, giving readers the ability to explore and shop for Brands and Dealerships they discover while reading the news. Whether it's staying up-to-date with the latest events, learning from expert how-to articles, or accessing exclusive news from industry leaders, YachtWay News is the go-to hub for yachting newcomers and aficionados alike.

YachtWay's mission is to revolutionize yacht purchasing by offering a seamless, all-in-one platform that caters to Shipyards, Dealers, and Yacht Enthusiasts alike. With a focus on innovation and integration, YachtWay is committed to making the yachting experience more accessible and enjoyable for all.

About:
YachtWay is a Miami-based software company dedicated to modernizing yacht purchasing for the 21st century. By seamlessly integrating Shipyards, Dealers, and Yacht Enthusiasts on a unified platform, YachtWay provides a one-stop-shop for all things yachting. For more information, visit yachtway.com.

Heigo Paartalu
YachtWay
hello@yachtway.com
The Future of Yachting is Now: Find Your Dream Boat on YachtWay

