Appellate Judicial Commission announces nominees for Draper vacancy on Supreme Court of Missouri





22 August 2023





JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Mary R. Russell, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Missouri and chair of the Appellate Judicial Commission, announces the commission has submitted to Governor Michael L. Parson its panel of nominees to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court of Missouri. This vacancy exists due to the August 2023 retirement of Judge George W. Draper III.





The commission unanimously supports the three nominees. After nearly eight hours of public interviews, approximately three hours of deliberations, and eight rounds of balloting, the nominees are Kelly C. Broniec, Michael E. Gardner and Ginger K. Gooch.





Broniec is chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, in St. Louis. She was born in 1971 and resides in Montgomery City. She earned her bachelor of arts, summa cum laude, in business administration from what is now William Woods University in Fulton and her law degree in 1996 from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law. She received seven votes.





Gardner is a judge on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, in St. Louis. He was born in 1979 and resides in Cape Girardeau. He earned his bachelor of arts in political science in 2001 from the University of Missouri-Columbia and his law degree, cum laude, in 2004, from the MU School of Law. He received seven votes.





Gooch is a judge on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, in Springfield. She was born in 1975 and resides in Springfield. She earned her bachelor of arts, summa cum laude, in English and philosophy, law and rhetoric in 1997 from Stephens College in Columbia and her law degree, cum laude, in 2000 from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law. She received seven votes.





The governor has 60 days to select one member of the panel to fill the vacancy. Should he fail to do so, the Missouri Constitution directs the commission to make the appointment.





In addition to Russell, the commission is composed of Neil Chanter of Springfield, Connie Cierpiot of Lee’s Summit, Timothy M. Drury of St. Louis, Sally Hargis of Springfield, Thomas K. Neill of St. Louis and Kirk R. Presley of Kansas City.









Note: Links to the nominees' applications and photos typically are disabled after the governor makes his appointment.





