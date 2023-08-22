Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the Florida Museum of Black History Task Force

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Brian Butler, Representative Berny Jacques, and Altony Lee to the Florida Museum of Black History Task Force.

Brian Butler

Butler is the President and Chief Executive Officer of JCB Construction, Inc. He is the Chair of the University of Central Florida Foundation and was recognized as the 2022 “Most Influential Businessman” by Florida Trend Magazine and the Orlando Business Journal. Butler earned his bachelor’s degree in business economics from Brown University and his master’s degree in business administration from Duke University.

Berny Jacques

Jacques is the Senior Partnership Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay and the Florida House Representative for District 59 where he has served since 2022. He currently serves on the Sixth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission. Jacques earned his bachelor’s degree in political science and history from Washington Adventist University and his juris doctor from Stetson University.

Altony Lee, EdD

Lee is the Interim Assistant Vice Chancellor of Public Affairs for the Board of Governors of the State University System. Previously, he served as the Director of University Relations and Engagement and an Adjunct Professor of Communications for Florida Gulf Coast University. Lee earned his bachelor’s degree in political science and government from Florida State University, his master’s degree in communications and journalism from Florida International University, and his doctorate degree in education from the University of Miami.

