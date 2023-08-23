Capulet Entertainment Presents: Back to School Bash 2023
WITH CROWN THE EMPIRE, THE WORD ALIVE & MORE!
Say goodbye to summer in style and come party with Capulet Entertainment!”HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Capulet Entertainment's Back to School Bash returns on Sunday September 10, 2023 this time bringing an epic lineup to The Webster Theater in Hartford, Connecticut. Last year, Capulet brought in the likes of Alesana, A Skylit Drive, Scarlett O'Hara and Convictions respectively, but this year takes it up a notch, or seven...bringing in a co-headlining bill that features Crown the Empire and The Word Alive. Also along to join in the fun are literal rock legends He is Legend, Inspirit (formerly known as Vanna), If Not For Me, Actor/Observer, CT's own Gina Fritz, and Over the Moon.
— Estevan Vega, Founder
Capulet Fest was an amazing and historical weekend for the Capulet ENT brand, and this 2nd annual Back to School Bash is sure to cement them as the premier promotion brand for New England. Whether you're a fan of metalcore, emo, post-hardcore, pop/punk, or just good old fashioned rock and freaking roll, this is the ultimate can't-miss event for you.
Say goodbye to summer in style and come party with us Sept 10 at The Webster in Hartford, CT. There are limited VIP tickets available for this event, which include pre-show meet and greet and photo op with the headliners, a Capulet shirt, event poster, and exclusive lanyard/badge.
CAPULET BACK TO SCHOOL BASH AT - The Webster Theater in Hartford, Connecticut
Sunday September 10, 2023
Doors 3:30 PM EST GA
EVENT TIME: 4:00-11:00 PM EST.
VIP MEET AND GREET 3 :15 PM EST with
Crown the Empire, The Word Alive, He is Legend, and Inspirit
GENERAL ADMISSION: $25*
GENERAL ADMISSION - Early Entrance: $35.00*
(Skip The Line! Receive early entry into the event 30 minutes before doors open with this ticket! Ticket includes General Admission.)
VIP ADMISSION - Meet & Greet: $70.00 *Includes General Admission ticket + Photo and Meet & Greet with the artist, poster, Capulet shirt, lanyard and exclusive badge. (Meet & Greet time will be emailed 24 hours before show)
* Does not include convenience or handling fees.
Website: https://www.capuletent.com/
Contact: capuletentertainment@gmail.com
Tickets Click Here: Back to School Bash
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/capuletent
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/capuletENT
Crown the Empire:
Hailing from Dallas, Texas, Crown the Empire have been a force to be reckoned with since their formation in 2010. The group has released three full-length albums, with their most recent record, Retrograde, debuting at #12 on the Billboard Top 200. Crown the Empire has toured the world extensively, sharing the stage with the likes of A Day to Remember, Pierce the Veil, Falling in Reverse and more.
The Word Alive:
The Word Alive is a metalcore band from Phoenix, Arizona, formed in 2008. The group's debut album, Deceiver, was released in 2010 to critical acclaim. The Word Alive has released four full-length albums, with their most recent record, Dark Matter, debuting at #15 on the Billboard Top 200. The band has toured the world extensively, sharing the stage with the likes of Avenged Sevenfold, Bullet for My Valentine, As I Lay Dying and more.
