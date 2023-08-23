Honoring Family Traditions: Kindred Tales Offers a Unique Approach to Celebrating Grandparents' Day
Kindred Tales is a great way to preserve the stories of both our parents and grandparents... What better way to celebrate Grandparents Day or any other holiday than by sharing their stories?”SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kindred Tales, a service that helps people capture and preserve their life stories in a beautiful keepsake book, is a great way for grandparents to record their memories and share them with their family for Grandparents Day.
— Nick - Founder
Grandparents Day is celebrated in various countries to show the bond between grandparents and grandchildren. It occurs on various days of the year, either as one holiday or sometimes as a separate Grandmother’s Day and Grandfather’s Day.
This year, Grandparents Day is celebrated on September 10, 2023, in both the United States and Canada, while the United Kingdom will celebrate on October 1st, 2023.
There are many ways to celebrate Grandparents Day. You can spend time with your grandparents, take them out to dinner, or give them a gift. You can write them a letter or poem expressing your love and appreciation. You can also give them a gift that will be cherished by their loved ones and their grandchildren, the gift of Kindred Tales.
Kindred Tales is modernizing the tradition, transforming memories into tangible keepsake books, facilitating conversations spanning generations, and fostering genuine connections.
Kindred Tales uses a variety of methods to help grandparents preserve their stories, including:
• We will send weekly prompts through email from our catalog of over 100 popular questions or topics personally submitted by your loved ones, that inspire and guide you through the memoir writing process.
• You can also log into our site and answer as many questions as you like, at your own pace, with or without the help of a relative that you can invite to assist you.
• Finally, never worry if you or your grandparents won’t remember or know what to write. Kindred Tales AI assistant can interview you about each topic to help build out a complete story.
Once you or your grandparent's story is complete, it is transformed into a beautiful hardcover keepsake book that can be shared with family and friends on Grandparents Day, Christmas, or any other special occasion.
"Kindred Tales is a great way to preserve the stories of both our parents and grandparents," said Nick, Founder of Kindred Tales. "These stories are a valuable part of our history, and they should be passed down to future generations. What better way to celebrate Grandparents Day or any other holiday than by sharing their stories?"
Kindred Tales is the perfect gift (or last-minute gift) for a parent or grandparent. We are now running a promotion for 15% off through Grandparents Day in North America and is available for as low as $68, which includes a 1-year subscription and a hardcover book when finished. If you aren't ready just yet to write a memoir, still feel free to drop by. We offer free downloadable coloring book pages, to share with your little ones this Grandparents Day, just look under "Freebies".
No matter how you celebrate Grandparents Day, make sure to let them know how much you love and appreciate them.
