GUAM STRONG: New Project Helps Make Disaster Damaged Homes Safe and Secure

A new project, a coordinated effort between Guam Homeland Security Office of Civil Defense, The Mayors’ Council, and FEMA has been approved to help households impacted by Typhoon Mawar. The initiative, Getting Urgent Assistance Mobilized to Support Typhoon Repairs ON Guam (GUAM STRONG) provides minimal essential repairs to make homes safe, sanitary and functional.

Participants have been pre-selected through a review process based on a pre-identified need. This process prioritized the elderly, veterans and those with access and functional needs. There is no application process and those chosen will be contacted directly about their participation in the GUAM STRONG program.

The aim is to restore disaster damaged homes to a habitable condition in a cost-effective manner, so households have shelter until more permanent repairs can be completed. GUAM STRONG may help with basic carpentry, electrical, and plumbing repairs in addition to roofing.

Each home identified as eligible for the GUAM STRONG project must be able to be made functional through repairs costing no more than $10,000.

The driving force of GUAM STRONG is the skilled volunteers from nonprofit partners such as members of National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (NVOAD) that will come to Guam and perform repair work on eligible homes. FEMA will be responsible for sourcing the tools and necessary building materials.

One hundred twenty-five homes are projected to be completed by November 25, 2023, based on the level of support committed by the volunteer agencies.

The project is scheduled to commence operations and has begun deploying volunteers with the goal of completing as many repairs as possible by November 25. This timeline aligns with the 6-month deadline for the completion of emergency work.

