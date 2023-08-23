Quiet Light Announces Attendance at the FinCon Expo in New Orleans, Louisiana in October
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This October, from Wednesday the 18th through Saturday the 21st, creators, brands, coaches, and advisors who create Personal Finance content will gather in New Orleans, Louisiana for the FinCon Expo. The goal of FinCon is to help attendees create better content, expand their audience, and monetize their work.
At FinCon, like-minded “Money Nerds” will gather to meet fellow exhibitors, discover solutions and tools to enhance businesses, collaborate on new content, find gigs, and participate in exclusive brand meetings. In addition to exploring the iconic New Orleans streetcar line, cuisine, and music, attendees can look forward to a wide range of specially-curated offers, partnerships, and products that help them build and grow sustainable businesses. FinCon is held at the Sheraton New Orleans and will include breakout sessions, workshops, speakers, parties, curated meetups, and exclusive dinner clubs.
During the Big Idea talks, networking sessions, and special events, creators and brands will have the transformative opportunity to learn how to increase business value, reduce business risks, and navigate a successful exit from the Quiet Light team of entrepreneurs. All of the Quiet Light Advisors have bought, sold, or started significant online businesses and work continuously to provide the most helpful resources and guidance.
At the event, Quiet LightAdvisor, Elaine Eason will give a presentation titled, “Exit on Your Terms: How to Build a Business with Lasting Value” where attendees can gain actionable insights to increase the value of their online businesses. Quiet Light is excited to empower creators and brands at the FinCon to reach new heights.
About the Company:
Quiet Light is an online business brokerage company founded in 2006 by Mark Daoust and has grown to sell over 600 online businesses and over $300,000,000 in total transaction value. Every Advisor at Quiet Light Brokerage has built, bought, or sold an online business, from the founder to the newest team member. Quiet Light provides sellers with a comprehensive, free, no-strings-attached valuation that considers the financials, unique systems, processes, and differentiators. Quiet Light also provides buyers with perfect acquisition opportunities.
