Cynergy Technology Continues to Grow Strategic Partnerships

Cynergy Technology Continues to Grow Strategic PartnershipsLONGVIEW, TX, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cynergy Technology, a leading provider of IT support and technology consulting services, is pleased to announce they are continually developing vital partnerships with trusted providers of innovative IT solutions. Through these strategic partnerships, Cynergy Technology is able to offer an unparalleled line-up of the best and most effective IT environments suitable for a client’s organizational needs.
With the digital landscape growing more advanced and complex by the day, organizations need IT solutions that can keep pace. From efficient IT infrastructures to cloud computing services to robust cybersecurity measures and more, Cynergy Technology’s strategic partners offer state-of-the-art methods and technologies that can enhance, secure, and support any IT system and data functions necessary. The ever-expanding team of strategic partnerships allows Cynergy Technology to continue to provide outstanding IT support and technology solutions to the greater Texas area.
Cynergy Technology’s partnership with RUCKUS Networks, a leading provider of cutting-edge network and Wi-fi infrastructure solutions, brings purpose-driven wired and wireless network solutions to the table. Wi-Fi is a critical network access method. With their wireless access points (APs), RUCKUS Networks provide unmatched superior quality when it comes to clarity and connectivity in tough environments of the world’s most demanding industries.
Some of Cynergy Technology’s other strategic partners include:
- Scinary Cybersecurity: One of the few full-service cybersecurity firms focusing on public education and small to mid sized commercial entities.
- Datto: A leading global security and cloud-based software solution provider purpose-built for Managed Service Providers focusing on small and medium-sized businesses.
- Sophos: Offers a broad portfolio of advanced cybersecurity products and services.
Cynergy Technology is proud to offer their valued clients IT solutions capable of propelling their organizations to the forefront of their respective markets while also scaling their businesses.
About the Company:
Cynergy Technology is a full-service IT consultancy that specializes in innovative and customized solutions. They have over forty-two years of experience developing solutions for both public and private sector clients. Like a general contractor in the construction industry, their dedicated team of professionals creates a one-stop experience, combining local and global resources into effective, efficient solutions. Cynergy Technology’s IT experts work closely with each client to understand their needs and provide them with a technology environment to propel their organization and create new opportunities to scale business.
