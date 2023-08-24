American Artist Clay Benjamin - "It's Just The Way The World Flows"

Clay Benjamin, American Adult Contemporary/ Pop/ Rock/ Jazz Artist Clay Benjamin, American Adult Contemporary/ Pop/ Rock/ Jazz Artist Clay Benjamin, American Adult Contemporary/ Pop/ Rock/ Jazz Artist Clay Benjamin, American Adult Contemporary/ Pop/ Rock/ Jazz Artist Clay Benjamin, American Adult Contemporary/ Pop/ Rock/ Jazz Artist

American Adult Contemporary/ Pop/ Rock/ Jazz Artist Clay Benjamin Explains "It's Just The Way The World Flows" With Release of New Song and Music Video

...Every person on this earth will experience the ups and downs...the ups and downs care nothing about your race, religion, culture, political stance, sex, or your opinion...Life just happens...” — Clay Benjamin, American Adult Contemporary/ Pop/ Rock/ Jazz Artist

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Every person on this earth will experience the ups and downs of everyday life. The ups and downs care nothing about your race, religion, culture, political stance, sex, or your opinion, nor do they have any respect of persons. Life just happens and circumstances come along with it. For example, there's a time to laugh, then a time to cry. There is a time to marry but then sometimes a time to divorce. There is a time of health but then also a time for illness. There is often a time for happiness, joy and peace but then there's also a time for heartache, depression and conflict. There's a time to start and then a time to quit, and there is a time to live and a time to die. We're all going to face all of these different circumstance at some point in life and you know......... It's Just The Way The World Flows!" - Clay Benjamin.

Clay Benjamin officially released the official music video for his new single entitled, "It's Just The Way The World Flows. The visual begins with head shaking tragedy found across world news daily. But as the soothing sounds of Clay's signature style of Adult Contemporary/ Pop/ Rock/ Jazz Fusion wash over the listener, they'll find themselves comforted. The video casually touches upon the kinds of regular ups and downs that encompass everyday life and fully support the song. The lyrics are elegantly simple and relaxed, but when coupled with Clay's Benjamin's sound- the song kicks up the emotion up and provides an audio hug for the listener. "It's Just The Way The World Flows" is only the beginning of Clay's new sound, with more songs scheduled to be released later in the year.

Clay Benjamin has mastered a personal style of Adult Contemporary/ Pop/ Rock/ Jazz Fusion. He is artfully sprinkling genres such as pop, rock and RnB through his music, bringing sound to a new creative space. His journey of music and with other genres has been a lifelong adventure. He first discovered his love of music when he heard a cassette tape of The Yellow Jackets in 1988. Clay grew up listening solely to gospel music, but when he heard the sounds of contemporary fusion jazz, a whole new world was found. These strong musical influences have led to a unique and authentic feel to his songs.

Benjamin was born in Palatka, Florida, and raised in Memphis, Tennessee, where he was able to develop his own style of music surrounded by a history of gospel, blues, pop, R&B and rock. He began playing guitar at the age of 13, joined his first band, One Accord, at the age of 16, and continued to perfect his stage presence. In 1997 he became a lead guitarist for smooth jazz artist Paul Howards and a fusion jazz group called Segue. For years he opened for artists such as Ray Charles, James Brown, Chuck Loeb, The Commodores, and The Yellow Jackets, the band that originally changed Clay Benjamin's life.

In 2006, Benjamin became the rhythm guitarist for The Rev. AL Green and toured with Green all of 2006 and 2007. After his run with Al Green, Clay was now ready to venture out on his own and produced his first solo Album, "Intervention", in 2011. This project was followed with two instrumental smooth jazz albums, "Just for You" and "Daddy's Home". In 2021, Benjamin released a smooth Jazz single entitled, "Forever and Always" which was picked up by several of the smooth jazz Billboard reporting stations including SiriusXM Watercolors.

"It's Just The Way the World Flows" can be viewed on Clay's Youtube channel: https://youtu.be/vT7dTJAubdc as well as on ROCKTV MIX (Roku), ‘My Music Video Channel’ / Saorsa TV Network (Roku, Amazon Fire), OKTV - Germany / The Chubb Show NC (broadcast tv or app), More Music ( WKTV and GRTV), Witness The Realist Television (WTR TV), The In Crowd / Caribbean Jams (KDHX), Groove Parlor TV (broadcast), No Hit Videos (CTN), WNYMP inc / Up Front TV / The Connection, Almen Joi’s Music Video Show (Time Warner/ Charter Comm), The Venue TV (NBC, KYES 5, DISH), WCBTN / Supa Mix (KFTY tv), Urban Network Connection UNC (Pacifica tv), Video Mix TV WIMP (Dtv) and The Bobby T Show (broadcast- Atlanta).

Stay up on all the latest sounds and great new music from Clay Benjamin on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/claybjammin, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/clay.benjamin40, Twitter: https://twitter.com/Clay830 and at: https://claywbenjamin.com/.

