Clara La Nena Cara Releases Long Awaited Music Video - "Amor Pasado"

Clara La Nena Cara - Emblematic Figure in Latin Music Scene Releases Her Long Awaited Music Video - "Amor Pasado"

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Casa Bonita Music Records proudly announces the release of Latin music sensation, Clara La Nena Cara's latest single, "Amor Pasado". Paving her own path in the music industry, Clara La Nena Cara's journey is one that embraces Latin culture and celebrates the universal language of music. This eagerly awaited music video continues that melodic journey and passes into the depths of love and longing. Through her talent and artistry, Clara La Nena Clara has captivated audiences worldwide and continues to leave an indelible mark on the global music scene - uniting hearts through the enchanting rhythms of Latin music.

"Amor Pasado" showcases Clara's extraordinary vocal range and emotive capabilities, exploring the complexities of past love and the profound impact it leaves on one's heart. This magnetic single combines beautifully penned lyrics with a captivating melody...guaranteed to resonate with listeners worldwide. The accompanying music video, which can be found on Clara's official YouTube channel (https://youtu.be/Q3p89svt0KQ), further immerses viewers in a visually compelling narrative that enhances the overall experience of the song.

Amidst several enticing offers from major Latin record labels, Clara La Nena Cara is carefully considering her next move in the industry. Known for her ability to effortlessly blend various musical styles, Clara continues to embrace her love for the genre of Music Rancheros, which pays homage to the traditional sounds of Mexico. With her immense talent and powerful stage presence, Clara has become an emblematic figure in the Latin music scene.

As anticipation builds for Clara La Nena Cara's new album, set to be released this September, fans can look forward to a series of exhilarating live performances. Clara's plans include an extensive tour of South America, as well as major US cities beginning in October, delighting audiences with her unforgettable stage presence and chart-topping hits. For announcements, coming show dates, and the latest music and news follow Clara La Nena Cara on: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/claratribino/, YouTube: https://youtu.be/n4Wrg9Z90Rk, and on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/clarairene.tribinorojas.

CLARA LA NENA CARA is a Latin music powerhouse, captivating fans worldwide with her extraordinary talent and versatility. Hailing from a background rich in Music Rancheros, the traditional music genre of Mexico, Clara's artistry transcends cultural boundaries. Her ability to effortlessly fuse various musical styles while maintaining an authentic and passionate approach has propelled her to the forefront of the Latin music scene. Clara is a true musical force, determined to leave an indelible mark on the industry with each note she sings. For media inquiries, information or interview requests with Clara La Nena Cara, please contact Casa Bonita Music Records' press team: [Tommy@CasaBonitaMusic.com].

CASA BONITA MUSIC RECORDS is the premiere global record label championing exceptional Latin artists and dedicated to shaping the vibrant evolution and future of Latin music.

Amor Pasado - Clara La Nena Cara (Official Music Video)