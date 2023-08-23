Transform and Lead this October with the Forward Leadership Summit in Tampa
Learn from the top experts with John C. Maxwell, Brett K. Oubre, and Turning Point USA's Emily McCutchan while networking with like-minded individuals.
My failures taught me more. As we all face uncertainty with today's news headlines, let's overcome the odds by mentoring, leading, and teaching the next generation of future leaders the way forward.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Join us for the Forward Leadership Summit this October. Learn from the top experts in the personal development field, like John C. Maxwell, Brett K. Oubre, and Turning Point USA's Emily McCutchan, while also networking with like-minded individuals. Hear inspiring stories of success, be invigorated by interactive panel discussions, and gain the skills necessary to navigate any circumstance life brings.
— Brett Oubre
The Forward Leadership Summit will be on October 6, 2023, from Riverview, Florida, at South Bay Church with keynote speaker and a New York Times Best Selling author John Maxwell, new author of "The 12 Steps to Boundaryless Success" Brett Oubre, and Turning Point USA's Gulf Region Leader, Emily McCutchan. The Forward Leadership Summit is an event that will inspire and equip attendees to lead with faith, unlock their potential, break through barriers, and find their way forward. The summit will provide attendees with tools to become boundaryless leaders and positively impact their local communities. Attendees can look forward to an inspiring VIP reception, a two-hour speakers series, a Q&A session, and book signings.
Brett Oubre, the founder of the Forward Leadership Summit, is a self-taught leader instilling, exhibiting, and advocating for the way forward. John Maxwell, a well-known leadership expert, endorsed his work. His journey impacts his nationwide audience. He survived a private plane crash, brain tumor, and paralysis bringing his story of hope, found in his new book, on the principles of faith and true patriotism with his "Made in America" brand from humble beginnings to being fully equipped and leaving a footprint of impact on this world. Brett Oubre's story of hope and survival is a testament to believing in oneself and pursuing dreams.
Brett Oubre stated... "My failures taught me more. As we all face uncertainty in this post-pandemic world and today's ongoing news headlines, the culture of our future is raised on shaking the bottle, taking a pill, and a microwave pulse of instant gratification. Instead, let's overcome the odds by mentoring, leading, and teaching the next generation of future business leaders the way forward."
About John Maxwell:
John C. Maxwell is a No. 1 New York Times bestselling author, coach, and speaker who has sold over 24 million books in 50 languages. Often called the country's No. 1 leadership authority, Maxwell was identified as the most popular leadership expert in the world by Inc. magazine in 2014.
About Brett Oubre:
CEO and the owner-operator of seven top-performing automotive dealerships in the Southeast U.S. Since 2013, Brett has been inspiring audiences of people from different life walks to find a way forward—past their circumstances, challenges, and even the excuses which block their great potential from being realized. #NEW Book "12 Steps to Boundaryless Success" will be released on September 1st.
About Emily McCutchan:
Gulf Regional Manager for Turning Point, USA. She currently oversees six full-time representatives across the Gulf Region, covering Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, and South Georgia. She is from the great state of Louisiana and was a New Orleans Saints Cheerleader during her undergraduate studies at Louisiana State University.
