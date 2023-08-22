Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,346 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,128 in the last 365 days.

FloridaCommerce Announces Florida Ranks #1 in the Nation for Jobs Gained in July

FloridaCommerce Announces Florida Ranks #1 in the Nation for Jobs Gained in July 
~Florida Creates More Jobs Than Nation’s Most Populous States~


TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, FloridaCommerce announced that Florida ranks #1 in jobs gained over the month in July 2023, creating the most jobs among the nation’s most populous states, including California. Continued strategic investments in infrastructure development, workforce training, broadband availability and freedom-first policies continue to attract businesses to our state in competitive industries, with more than 2.5 million new businesses formations and over 1 million Floridians joining the workforce over the last four years—more than any other state in the nation.     

"Governor DeSantis’ strategic investments in Florida’s residents, businesses, and communities continue to build momentum and keep Florida’s economy strong," said FloridaCommerce Secretary J. Alex Kelly. "Thanks to Governor DeSantis’s commitment, our economy is repeatedly outpacing the nation — proof that Governor DeSantis’ freedom first policies are effective, despite the nation’s economic uncertainty.”  
Florida’s Economic Indicators for July 2023 include:

  • Florida’s private sector job growth rate increased by 0.5 percent (+42,800 jobs) in July 2023, five times faster than the national rate of 0.1 percent over the same period.
  • Florida’s unemployment rate is 2.7 (2.66 percent compared to prior month’s 2.63 percent) in July 2023, marking 33 consecutive months below the national unemployment rate of 3.5 percent and fourteen consecutive months as the lowest among the nation’s 10 largest states. 
  • Florida’s labor force grew by 2.6 percent (+280,000) over the year in July 2023, faster than the national over-the-year rate of 1.9 percent. 
To view the July 2023 employment data, visit: www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases

You just read:

FloridaCommerce Announces Florida Ranks #1 in the Nation for Jobs Gained in July

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more