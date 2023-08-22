FloridaCommerce Announces Florida Ranks #1 in the Nation for Jobs Gained in July

~Florida Creates More Jobs Than Nation’s Most Populous States~



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, FloridaCommerce announced that Florida ranks #1 in jobs gained over the month in July 2023, creating the most jobs among the nation’s most populous states, including California. Continued strategic investments in infrastructure development, workforce training, broadband availability and freedom-first policies continue to attract businesses to our state in competitive industries, with more than 2.5 million new businesses formations and over 1 million Floridians joining the workforce over the last four years—more than any other state in the nation.

"Governor DeSantis’ strategic investments in Florida’s residents, businesses, and communities continue to build momentum and keep Florida’s economy strong," said FloridaCommerce Secretary J. Alex Kelly. "Thanks to Governor DeSantis’s commitment, our economy is repeatedly outpacing the nation — proof that Governor DeSantis’ freedom first policies are effective, despite the nation’s economic uncertainty.”

Florida’s Economic Indicators for July 2023 include:

Florida’s private sector job growth rate increased by 0.5 percent (+42,800 jobs) in July 2023, five times faster than the national rate of 0.1 percent over the same period.

Florida’s unemployment rate is 2.7 (2.66 percent compared to prior month’s 2.63 percent) in July 2023, marking 33 consecutive months below the national unemployment rate of 3.5 percent and fourteen consecutive months as the lowest among the nation’s 10 largest states.

Florida’s labor force grew by 2.6 percent (+280,000) over the year in July 2023, faster than the national over-the-year rate of 1.9 percent.