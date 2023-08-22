Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Eight to the Florida High School Athletic Association Board of Directors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Sara Bayliss, Ricky Bell, Monica Colucci, A. Jermaine Ford, Jim Norton, Alejandro “Alex” Tamargo, Paul Selvidio, and Allen Shirley to the Florida High School Athletic Association Board of Directors.

Sara Bayliss

Bayliss is a College Admissions Advisor at St. John Paul II Catholic High School. She is a member of the National and Southern Associations of College Admissions Counselors. Bayliss earned her bachelor’s degree in management information systems and French from the University of Iowa and her master’s degree in business administration from Florida State University.

Ricky Bell

Bell is the former Director of Interdivisional Support Services for Leon County Schools. He was inducted into the Leon County High School Hall of Fame in 2022 and previously served on the Florida Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association Board of Directors. Bell earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and his master’s degree from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.

Monica Colucci

Colucci is a Miami-Dade County School Board Member for District 8. Previously, she served as the Special Assistant to Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. Colucci earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education and her master’s degree in educational leadership from Florida International University.

Jermaine Ford

Ford is a Captain for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. He is a graduate of the Southern Police Institute at the University of Louisville and a graduate of the Senior Management Institute for Police. Ford earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Mississippi.

Jim Norton

Norton is the Superintendent of Schools for Gulf County. He is the President of the Lions Club and was previously appointed to the Gulf Coast State College District Board of Trustees. Norton earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from Troy University and his juris doctor from Faulkner University.

Alejandro “Alex” Tamargo

Tamargo is the Principal of Mater Academy Charter Middle/High School. Previously, he was the Chief Academic Officer and Founding Principal of Sports Leadership Arts & Management Charter School. Tamargo earned his bachelor’s degree in English literature from the University of Miami and his master’s degree in educational leadership from Nova Southeastern University.

Paul Selvidio

Selvidio is the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer for the Community School of Naples. He is a veteran of the United States Navy and is a member of the Florida Athletic Coaches Association. Selvidio earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from Florida State University.

Allen Shirley

Shirley is the Principal of South Sumter High School. He is the former Director of Secondary Education and the District Athletic Director for Sumter County. Shirley earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of South Florida.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

