TAP Financial Partners Client Update: Advanced Medical Device Technologies

MIAMI, FLA. , USA, August 23, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Medical Device Technologies , Inc. (AMDT), a TAP Financial Partners client that re-imagines critical medical devices by utilizing state-of-the-art technologies, has continued to execute on its strategic agenda in recent weeks. The company, which completed a multimillion-dollar equity raise through the TAP IDEA platform, shared its latest news:• The company has hired Veranex, Inc., a design and engineering firm with expertise in accelerating the development of medical technology for regulatory and commercial success, to assist it with completing the commercialization of its Advanced Fluid Warming device. They will help AMDT secure U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for its device.• The company is planning several submissions to the U.S. Patent Office for new designs related to single use components to be utilized with its Advanced Fluid Warming device. The single use components should create additional future revenue opportunities.• Dr. Gulamnabi Vahora has been added to AMDT’s Board of Directors. Dr. John Soliman and Dr. Parveen Vahora join as medical advisors.• Relocation of the corporate headquarters from Newport Beach, California to Las Vegas, Nevada has been completed, providing the company with a lower cost environment, potential future income tax benefits, and the ability to attract employees seeking a lower cost of living.“We’ve had a very busy 2023,” said Ronald Buschur, chairman and CEO of Advanced Medical Device Technologies. “The company is making great strides toward becoming one of the country’s most innovative medical device companies.”TAP IDEA (Investor Direct Equity Access) is a capital-raising platform affiliated with TAP Financial Partners in collaboration with Donald Securities. It provides access to advisory services, bridge loans, sophisticated crowd-funding, and a network of individual and corporate investors interested in funding small and medium-sized businesses. TAP’s financial professionals worked with Buschur and Advanced Medical’s C-level executives to review opportunities, provide strategic counsel, and ultimately facilitate the private placement of capital that best met the company’s needs.“We’re thrilled that AMDT is getting closer to FDA clearance, and gratified that we’ve been an important part of the company’s growth and evolution,” said Al Razavi, a managing partner at TAP.# # #TAP Financial Partners is a privately-held, boutique merchant bank providing advisory, restructuring, debt and equity fundraising services, fulfillment, and up-listing advice to a select group of small and mid-sized enterprises. Its financial expertise and decades of collective experience position it to be a difference-maker for clients, no matter the assignment or mandate.TAP Financial Partners and TAP IDEA ( www.tap-idea.com ) are not registered with FINRA or the SEC as broker-dealers under the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (“Exchange Act”). Any regulated activity shall be executed through registered broker dealers.To learn more about services and impact, connect at www.tap-partners.com or info@tap-partners.com.

