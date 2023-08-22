Move United Names 22 Athletes to Compete at the World Abilitysport Games December 1-9 in Thailand
U.S. Delegation Will Compete in Para Track and Field Events at the International Competition
This competition provides emerging athletes the opportunity to compete against other elite athletes at the international level”ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Move United, the national leader in community-based sports and recreation for individuals with disabilities, has announced 22 athletes who will compete at the 2023 World Abilitysport Games. The international competition, scheduled for December 1-9, will take place in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand. The U.S. delegation, which includes athletes ranging from 15 to 31 years old, will compete in track and field events.
— Move United Competition Manager Jessie Cloy
Athletes representing the USA on the Move United Delegation include Michael Anwar (Spokane, WA), Michael Assefa (Frankfort, IL), Margaret Beaudoin (Berkley, MI), Adaylia Borgmeier (Madison Lake, MN), Benjamin Brackett (Richmond, VA), Ben Brandt (Glen Ellyn, IL), William Butts (Tyler, TX), Zachary Carter (Monahans, TX), Lauren Fields (Spokane Valley, WA), Tyler Gunnarson (Utica, MN), Will Hamilton (White Bear Lake, MN), Zachery Holman (Babson Park, FL), Lucas Jundt (Kenosha, WI), Delmace Mayo (Jamaica Plain, MA), Elicia Meairs (San Antonio, TX), Weston Powell (Waxahachie, TX), Gianni Quintero (Milwaukee, WI), Christian Ramirez (Seguin, TX), Jillian Romanyk (Sturgis, MI), Lily Rosenthal (Sun Prairie, WI), Kaidhyn Stockdale (Owensboro, KY), and Samuel Winter (Carpio, ND).
In order to be considered to compete, athletes had to apply and meet certain criteria, including having at least two or more years of competition experience at the national level. The U.S. delegation also includes a number of coaches, medical staff, and other support personnel. The nine staff members are Jessica Cloy (Team Leader), Amanda McGrory (Assistant Team Leader), Ellen Garrett (Medical), Jennifer Neudorfer (Medical), Yunus Butt (Coach), Mary Cales (Coach), Jonathan Gunnarson (Coach), Saul Mendoza Hernandez (Coach), and Joshua Jablon (Coach).
“This competition provides emerging athletes the opportunity to compete against other elite athletes at the international level,” said Move United Competition Manager Jessica Cloy, a four-time Paralympian and seven-time Paralympic medalist who serves as the delegation leader for the U.S. “For many athletes, it might be their first international competition. In the past, this event has also served as a stepping stone to the Paralympic Games and other elite competitions for athletes as well.”
World Abilitysport is an international sports organization for athletes with a physical disability and is one of the founding organizations of the Paralympic Games. As the United States’ primary member of World Abilitysport, Move United has fielded many exemplary athletes to the Games over the years. The World Abilitysport Games is a biennial event featuring multiple sports, aiming to give aspiring athletes with physical impairments their first taste of international competition and experienced athletes the chance to continue competing.
For more information about the U.S. delegation for the World Abilitysport Games, visit moveunitedsport.org/world-abilitysport.
