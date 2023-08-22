Understanding Complicated Grief: When Grief Takes a Complex Turn
EINPresswire.com/ -- Oceanic Counseling Group seeks to raise awareness about complicated grief, a distinct and challenging form of grieving that can significantly impact an individual's emotional and mental well-being. Grief is a natural response to loss, but in some cases, it can evolve into complicated grief, which requires specialized attention and support.
Complicated grief, also known as prolonged grief disorder, is characterized by an intense and prolonged sense of longing, sadness, and preoccupation with the deceased that extends beyond the expected mourning period. Unlike typical grief, which tends to subside over time, complicated grief can persist, causing significant distress and impairing daily functioning.
Key Aspects of Complicated Grief:
1. Persistent Intense Suffering: Individuals with complicated grief experience profound emotional pain, often accompanied by intrusive thoughts about the deceased.
2. Inhibited Recovery: While conventional grief generally diminishes in intensity over time, complicated grief remains at high levels, hindering the healing process.
3. Impaired Functioning: Complicated grief can lead to difficulties in social, occupational, and personal spheres due to the overwhelming nature of the grief symptoms.
4. Physical Symptoms: Complicated grief can manifest in physical symptoms, such as sleep disturbances, appetite changes, and fatigue.
5. Isolation: Those experiencing complicated grief might withdraw from social interactions and find it challenging to engage in activities they once enjoyed.
6. Ruminative Thoughts: Individuals with complicated grief often dwell on regrets, longing, and imagined scenarios, impeding their ability to find closure.
Oceanic Counseling Group acknowledges the complexities of grief and the impact of complicated grief on individuals and their loved ones. Seeking professional guidance is essential for those struggling with complicated grief to receive the necessary support and tools to navigate through this challenging emotional terrain.
To address complicated grief, Oceanic Counseling Group suggests the following steps:
1. Professional Assessment: If you suspect complicated grief, consult a mental health professional who can conduct a comprehensive assessment.
2. Therapeutic Intervention: Evidence-based treatments, such as cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) and grief-focused therapy, can help individuals manage complicated grief symptoms.
3. Supportive Network: Surrounding oneself with a supportive network of family and friends can alleviate the emotional burden of complicated grief.
4. Self-Care: Prioritize self-care through healthy habits, mindfulness practices, and engaging in activities that bring solace.
Oceanic Counseling Group encourages individuals experiencing complicated grief to seek professional assistance. With the right guidance, they can work towards understanding and processing their emotions while finding avenues for healing.
For more information, please contact Oceanic Counseling Group at (864) 973-7700! We accept most insurances and offer telehealth options. In-office locations available in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, Murrells Inlet, Columbia, and Greenville (coming soon). Schedule an appointment today!
Public Relations Department
Complicated grief, also known as prolonged grief disorder, is characterized by an intense and prolonged sense of longing, sadness, and preoccupation with the deceased that extends beyond the expected mourning period. Unlike typical grief, which tends to subside over time, complicated grief can persist, causing significant distress and impairing daily functioning.
Key Aspects of Complicated Grief:
1. Persistent Intense Suffering: Individuals with complicated grief experience profound emotional pain, often accompanied by intrusive thoughts about the deceased.
2. Inhibited Recovery: While conventional grief generally diminishes in intensity over time, complicated grief remains at high levels, hindering the healing process.
3. Impaired Functioning: Complicated grief can lead to difficulties in social, occupational, and personal spheres due to the overwhelming nature of the grief symptoms.
4. Physical Symptoms: Complicated grief can manifest in physical symptoms, such as sleep disturbances, appetite changes, and fatigue.
5. Isolation: Those experiencing complicated grief might withdraw from social interactions and find it challenging to engage in activities they once enjoyed.
6. Ruminative Thoughts: Individuals with complicated grief often dwell on regrets, longing, and imagined scenarios, impeding their ability to find closure.
Oceanic Counseling Group acknowledges the complexities of grief and the impact of complicated grief on individuals and their loved ones. Seeking professional guidance is essential for those struggling with complicated grief to receive the necessary support and tools to navigate through this challenging emotional terrain.
To address complicated grief, Oceanic Counseling Group suggests the following steps:
1. Professional Assessment: If you suspect complicated grief, consult a mental health professional who can conduct a comprehensive assessment.
2. Therapeutic Intervention: Evidence-based treatments, such as cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) and grief-focused therapy, can help individuals manage complicated grief symptoms.
3. Supportive Network: Surrounding oneself with a supportive network of family and friends can alleviate the emotional burden of complicated grief.
4. Self-Care: Prioritize self-care through healthy habits, mindfulness practices, and engaging in activities that bring solace.
Oceanic Counseling Group encourages individuals experiencing complicated grief to seek professional assistance. With the right guidance, they can work towards understanding and processing their emotions while finding avenues for healing.
For more information, please contact Oceanic Counseling Group at (864) 973-7700! We accept most insurances and offer telehealth options. In-office locations available in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, Murrells Inlet, Columbia, and Greenville (coming soon). Schedule an appointment today!
Public Relations Department
Oceanic Counseling Group LLC
+1 843-894-0000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other