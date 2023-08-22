Governor Abbott Appoints Four To Texas Department Of Motor Vehicles

TEXAS, August 22 - August 22, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Darren Schlosser to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles Board for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. Additionally, he has reappointed John M. Prewitt, Paul R. Scott, and Brett H. Graham for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles serves, protects, and advances citizens and industries in the state with quality motor vehicle related services.

Darren Schlosser of Rosharon is the sergeant of the Auto Theft Division - Vehicle Fraud Unit at the Houston Police Department. He is a member of the Texas Association of Auto Theft Investigators and the International Association of Auto Theft Investigators. Additionally, he teaches law enforcement and industry stakeholders across the nation about vehicle finance fraud. Schlosser received an Associates of Applied Science in Computer Drafting from San Jacinto College.

John M. Prewitt of Cypress is president of Tideport Distributing, Inc. in The Woodlands. He is a past board member of Austin Jaycees and past vice chairman of finance of the Arrowmoon District of the Boy Scouts of America. Prewitt received a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Oklahoma State University and a Master of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Austin.

Paul R. Scott of Lubbock is president and CEO of Fiesta Motors-Fiesta Acceptance. He is a member of Texas Independent Auto Dealers Association (TIADA) and a former member of the TIADA Board of Directors. Additionally, he is former chair of the Leadership Giving Committee for Lubbock United Way and former missions leader of Lakeridge United Methodist Church. Scott is a veteran of the United States Army and has more than 44 years of experience in the franchise and independent automotive retail industry.

Brett H. Graham of Denison is owner and CEO of Graham International and Graham Truck Centers. He serves as a board member of the Texas Association of Business, Ameristate Bank, AMBEST Service Centers, and Grayson Central Appraisal District. Additionally, he is a member of the Texas Automobile Dealers Association and the Texas Tire Dealers Association. Graham received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing and Real Estate from Baylor University.