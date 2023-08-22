"Empowering Peace of Mind: Generator Supercenter Heartland's Expansion Brings Reliable Power Solutions to Homeowners"
Our team in Oklahoma is eager to expand across the Southeast, providing enhanced resources to our customers. GSC Heartland's commitment to reliability ensures we lead the industry.”JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATE, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
— Austin Partida, co-owner and SVP of Business Development
Generator Supercenter Heartland Expands in Oklahoma and Arkansas, Bringing Reliable Power Solutions Closer to Home
BATON ROUGE, La. – Generator Supercenter Heartland, a trusted name in dependable Generac home and commercial power solutions, is excited to announce a significant expansion aimed at enhancing the lives of homeowners in the heartland of the US. Proudly introducing the acquisition of Generator Supercenter franchises in Arkansas and Oklahoma from Partida Holdings LLC, GSC Heartland reinforces its commitment to local homeowners, solidifying its position as the premier Generac dealer in the region.
GSC Heartland’s reach now extends across Oklahoma, northeast Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. This strategic expansion aims to make power solutions more accessible to those who value reliability and peace of mind in their homes.
"Under Austin Partida's leadership, we are thrilled to welcome him and his team into our organization," said Brian Jeans, founder of GSC Heartland. Partida has a proven track record in the standby generator business, ensuring efficient and dependable service to customers in Oklahoma and Arkansas.
GSC Heartland's acquisition of the Oklahoma franchise strengthens their industry position, currently ranked as the #5 national Generac dealer. The Oklahoma franchise spans five locations, including Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Lawton, Fayetteville, AR, with an upcoming establishment in Little Rock, AR, expected in the third quarter of 2023. This expansion enables GSC Heartland to serve approximately 7,500 homeowners, further amplifying their positive impact.
"Our team in Oklahoma is eager to expand across the Southeast, providing enhanced resources to our customers. GSC Heartland's commitment to reliability and support ensures we lead the industry for years to come," commented Austin Partida, co-owner and SVP of Business Development.
Local Ownership Fuels Growth: GSC Heartland is locally owned by a prominent Louisiana family with strong ties throughout the Southeast. This commitment fosters deep connections with homeowners and communities, enhancing their presence in the industry.
Scale, Reliability, and Competitive Pricing: GSC Heartland is dedicated to providing unwavering customer support and service. With less than five percent of homeowners having backup power, this expansion aims to educate and make standby generators accessible to a broader spectrum of homeowners through competitive pricing and robust inventory.
The Generac Authority: The experts at GSC Heartland, including certified electricians, plumbers, and Generac technicians, offer comprehensive Generac service plans, ensuring reliability and peace of mind for homeowners.
With 15 brick-and-mortar store fronts and plans to establish an additional nine locations in the next two years, GSC Heartland is emerging as a Top 5 Generac dealer. Their influence now extends from Oklahoma to Alabama, reaffirming their authority within the home and commercial standby generator sector.
The expansion of Generator Supercenter Heartland marks a new era for homeowners seeking dependable power solutions. "We are thrilled about this dynamic partnership. Austin Partida and Brian Jeans are the epitome of entrepreneurship. The best is yet to come," said Glenn Leingang, Chief Development Officer Generator Supercenter Franchising.
**About Generator Supercenter Heartland:**
Generator Supercenter Heartland, a trusted Generac dealer, offers quality home and commercial backup generators, installation, and repair services in Oklahoma, Arkansas, and beyond. Our top-of-the-line Generac generators provide power for days or even weeks after a blackout, ensuring peace of mind, comfort, and security for homeowners. With turnkey installation, we make it easy to keep your home powered.
