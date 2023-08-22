"Generator Supercenter Heartland's Expansion: A Promising Opportunity in the Thriving Power Solutions Market"
"We look for individuals who have the drive, resources, and ability to lead people. Clearly, Partida and Jeans check those boxes. These guys are the epitome of entrepreneurship."
Generator Supercenter Heartland Sparks Expansion in Oklahoma and Arkansas, Igniting a Fresh Era of Power Solutions Excellence
BATON ROUGE, La. – Generator Supercenter Heartland, a Generator Supercenter Franchise conglomerate (“GSC Heartland”), renowned for its dependable Generac home and commercial power solutions, proudly announces a significant expansion aimed at serving more homeowners' generator needs across the heartland of the US. GSC Heartland is excited to unveil the acquisition of Generator Supercenter franchises in Arkansas and Oklahoma from Partida Holdings LLC. This strategic initiative not only underscores GSC Heartland's commitment to local entrepreneurship but also demonstrates unwavering support for homeowners in these vital markets. GSC Heartland is cementing its status as the premier Generac dealer in the region.
GSC Heartland's market footprint now spans Oklahoma, northeast Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. This strategic expansion empowers GSC Heartland to establish a robust presence in these states, underscoring the extensive influence of the Generator Supercenter and Generac brands.
Brian Jeans, founder of GSC Heartland, expressed his enthusiasm for this expansion, stating, "Austin Partida has a proven track record in the successful development and expansion of the home and commercial standby generator business in Oklahoma and Arkansas, while continuing to provide his customers with efficient and dependable service. I am very excited about welcoming him and his team into our organization."
GSC Heartland's acquisition of the Oklahoma franchise further solidifies its prominent industry position. Currently ranked as the #5 national Generac dealer, the Oklahoma franchise operates across five locations, including Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Lawton, Fayetteville, AR, and an upcoming establishment in Little Rock, AR, scheduled to debut in the third quarter of 2023. This strategic acquisition elevates GSC Heartland's customer base to approximately 7,500, magnifying their impact on the market.
Austin Partida, co-owner and SVP of Business Development, commented, "Our [Oklahoma] team eagerly anticipates expanding our operations across the Southeast. GSC Heartland is destined to lead the industry for years to come, and this expansion allows us to provide enhanced resources to both our existing and future customers."
Local Ownership Fuels Growth: GSC Heartland is locally owned by a prominent Louisiana family with deep-rooted connections throughout the Southeast. Their local commitment forges strong bonds with customers, propelling their ascent within the industry and generating new employment opportunities in these communities.
Scale, Reliability, and Competitive Pricing: GSC Heartland is dedicated to unwavering customer support and service. With less than five percent of homeowners having backup power, there is a clear need for education on home and commercial standby generators. This expansion enables GSC Heartland to deliver competitive pricing and a robust inventory, making standby power solutions accessible to a broader spectrum of homeowners.
The Generac Authority: Backed by a wealth of knowledge and experience, the experts at GSC Heartland include certified electricians, plumbers, and Generac technicians, offering comprehensive Generac service plans.
Through the consolidation of these operations, GSC Heartland emerges as a Top 5 Generac dealer, boasting an impressive network of 15 brick-and-mortar store fronts, with plans to establish an additional nine locations within the next two years. With a footprint spanning from Oklahoma to Alabama, GSC Heartland's influence blankets a vast geographical expanse, reaffirming their position of authority within the home and commercial standby generator sector.
The expansion of Generator Supercenter Heartland marks an exhilarating new chapter for the company and the industry at large.
Glenn Leingang, Chief Development Officer Generator Supercenter Franchising, commented, "We are thrilled about this dynamic partnership. We look for individuals who have the drive, resources, and ability to lead people. Clearly, Austin Partida and Brian Jeans check those boxes. These guys are the epitome of entrepreneurship. The best is yet to come."
About Generator Supercenter Heartland:
Generator Supercenter Heartland, a Generator Supercenter franchisee conglomerate, provides quality Generac home and commercial backup generators, installation, and repair services to keep your home protected throughout Oklahoma, northeast Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. Our Generac generators are top-of-the-line units that offer power from a few days to weeks after a blackout. Reasons homeowners choose a home generator can be peace of mind to never be without power, maintaining daily lifestyle, or protecting loved ones with comfort and security. With their turnkey installation, it’s one call and that’s all.
