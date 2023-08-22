Revolutionizing Histology and Pathology Sample Tracking: UV Printers for Microscope Slide and Tissue Cassette Printing

Four E's USA Microscope Slide Printer Tissue Cassette UV Printer 4E's Logo

4ES-USA is proud to unveil its latest innovation – the UV Histology Printers for Microscope Slide and Tissue Cassette Printing.

WEST WINDSOR, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Revolutionizing Histology and Pathology Sample Tracking: Introducing the UV Histology Printers for Microscope Slide and Tissue Cassette Printing by 4ES-USA

West Windsor, NJ 08/22/2023 – 4ES-USA, a pioneering name in cutting-edge laboratory equipment, is proud to unveil its latest innovation – the UV Histology Printers for Microscope Slide and Tissue Cassette Printing. This revolutionary technology marks a significant advancement in the field of histology and pathology, streamlining laboratory workflows and enhancing diagnostic precision.

Designed to meet the evolving needs of modern histopathology laboratories, the UV Histology Printers offer an exceptional solution for creating high-quality prints directly onto microscope slides and tissue cassettes without the need for ink cartridges. By leveraging ultraviolet (UV) laser printing technology, these printers provide an unparalleled level resolution and durability when printing text or barcoding.

Key features of the UV Histology Printers include:

Precise UV Printing: The printers utilize advanced UV printing technology to produce clear, high-resolution images on microscope slides and tissue cassettes. This results in improved diagnostic accuracy and streamlines data interpretation. All units have built in barcode scanners for quick retrieval and entry of data.

Efficiency: With under 3 second per slide printing capabilities, laboratories can significantly reduce turnaround times, leading to quicker diagnoses and more efficient operations. The UV laser is rated for continuous use and has a long service life for years of consumable-free printing.

Ease of Use: The user-friendly interface large touch screen interface uses standard and customizable templates to allow for printing flexibility. The system is designed to be easily integrated with LIMS/HIMS systems.

Durability: The UV print is etched into the print media and resists fading or smudging when in contact with solvents used in histological processes. This ensures that important diagnostic information remains intact over time.

Capacity: The Microscope Slide Printer and Tissue Cassette Printer both feature large capacity removable hoppers for changing the type or color of slide or cassette. The Tissue Cassette Printer has 6 selectable hoppers that can hold up to 100 cassettes each.

Customer Quote, "The introduction of 4ES-USA's UV Histology Printers is a game-changer for our lab. The ability to produce high-quality, durable prints directly onto slides and cassettes accelerates our diagnostic process and improves our ability to communicate findings with colleagues."

4ES-USA remains committed to advancing scientific discovery through innovative laboratory equipment. The UV Histology Printers represent the company's dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that empower laboratories to achieve greater precision and efficiency in their operations. Four E’s is a leading manufacturer of laboratory equipment and histology storage solutions.

For more information about the UV Histology Printers for Microscope Slide and Tissue Cassette Printing, please visit 4ES-USA's official website or contact info@4es-usa.com.

About 4ES-USA:

4ES-USA is a renowned innovator in laboratory equipment, specializing in developing advanced solutions for histology, pathology, and medical research. With a commitment to excellence, 4ES-USA continues to drive scientific progress by delivering cutting-edge technologies to laboratories worldwide.

