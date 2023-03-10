Trademark Alert: Four E’s USA obtains trademark for their High-End Per4mance Line of Laboratory Equipment

Per4mance Logo Per4mance product images Additional Per4mance Products

Four E's USA launches a new line of high-performance laboratory equipment under the trade name Per4mance. This name has been trademarked.

With the economy slowing down laboratories are required to do more with less. Four E's USA is well positioned with the Per4mance equipment line due to the price points and high level of automation. ” — Brian Canna

WEST WINDSOR, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four E’s USA, a Four E’s Scientific Company, has obtained a trademark for the launch of their new line of laboratory equipment. The Per4mance™ Line of laboratory equipment is a high performance, high quality, and affordably priced product line specifically designed for the North American market. These items will make their debut at the premiere lab equipment conference, The Pittsburgh Conference on Analytical Chemistry and Applied Spectroscopy, in Philadelphia on March 20th through the 23rd. After almost a year of diligent research and development, Four E’s Scientific was able to design and build products to target the needs of researchers and clinicians in the United States and Canada. This was made possible from recent expansion projects at both headquarters to increase the engineering and manufacturing capabilities of both companies and researching hours of customer feedback. These products, which are comprised of more than a dozen devices, will be inspected, serviced, sold, and supported from the Four E’s USA headquarters based in West Windsor, NJ. These products have features such as upgraded performance, top of the line components, intuitive menu's, thoughtful accessories, bright color touchscreens, and two-year all-inclusive warranties. Four E’s USA specializes in laboratory and medical devices in the areas of chemistry, biology, molecular biology, and histology. Four E’s USA leverages decades of Four E’s Scientific's manufacturing knowledge to provide cost effective solutions to distributors, private label customers, OEM customers, and scientists in the Western Hemisphere. Please contact our product specialists for more information regarding these new devices at info@4Es-USA.com.