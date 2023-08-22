Blue Marble Geographics releases version 9.1 of the GeoCalc Software Development Kit
Blue Marble Geographics is pleased to announce the immediate availability of version 9.1 of the GeoCalc® Software Development Kit (SDK).
Blue Marble Geographics (bluemarblegeo.com) is pleased to announce the immediate availability of version 9.1 of the GeoCalc® Software Development Kit (SDK). This SDK for GeoCalc allows developers to embed an updated version of Geographic Calculator's advanced coordinate transformation toolkit into their own programs.
The 9.1 release of GeoCalc SDK brings focused development on modern topics, such as support for dynamic reference frames and updates to the latest national coordinate systems worldwide. These updates include Canadian BYN Geoid Grids, New Zealand Deformation Models, and groundwork for the upcoming US State Plane 2022.
Canadian BYN Geoid Grids are a new, natively supported geoid transformation in GeoCalc 9.1. Natural Resources Canada uses these geoid transformations for the CGVD vertical datum of various epochs and combinations of target systems. With this comes the publication of a number of additional grid tables which handle many iterations of transformations for the Canadian Vertical Geoid of 2013 and the CVGD 2013a variants.
Another new method in GeoCalc is the New Zealand Deformation Model. Deformation models are unique because they acknowledge that the world is moving via tectonic plates. This movement is apparent when mapping where things were before and after an earthquake, but also in slower motions that change the shape of a plate over time. Deformation models factor in changes to the New Zealand landmass in snapshots of time, helping to calculate positions at various points in time around seismic events.
"GeoCalc SDK 9.1 continues to offer new and innovative types of transformations.", stated Scott Webber, Product Manager. "In this release, in addition to the "New Zealand Deformation Models", we have added a "Similarity" transformation, among other new methods."
The GeoCalc SDK is a fully object-oriented class library for GIS professionals and software developers. Blue Marble Geographics offers the underlying coordinate transformation capability of the Geographic Calculator within GeoCalc. More information about GeoCalc 9.1 can be found at https://www.bluemarblegeo.com/geocalc-sdk/
As a leader in GIS and software development, Blue Marble Geographics® provides professional-grade tools to GIS users at every level. Founded in 1993, Blue Marble’s expertise spans the geospatial technology sector with a particular focus on coordinate conversion and management, lidar and photogrammetric point cloud processing, and user-driven product development.
Blue Marble’s products include Geographic Calculator®, the industry standard for precise spatial data conversion and advanced coordinate system management; Global Mapper®, an all-in-one GIS application with a comprehensive array of data processing and analysis tools; and Global Mapper Pro®, a suite of advanced tools for optimizing workflow efficiency, and processing lidar and photogrammetric point clouds from drone-captured images. All of these desktop tools are also available as software developer toolkits and libraries.
For nearly three decades, Blue Marble’s products have been used and trusted by organizations around the globe — including government agencies, universities, and Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit: www.bluemarblegeo.com
