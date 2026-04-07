Blue Marble Geographics & Avenza Systems Unite to Combine Complementary Products in Field to Office Geospatial Platform

The combined company offers high performance geospatial products accessible to a global base of professional and commercial users

Our focus is on enabling these workflows to function as a connected system, making it easier for customers to operate more efficiently and effectively across any environment.” — Patrick Stevenson

HALLOWELL, ME, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Marble Geographics and Avenza Systems, Inc. today announced that the two companies have combined and will operate under a single unified brand, Blue Marble Geographics The combined organization brings together complementary geospatial technologies that connect high performance spatial analysis in the office with reliable execution in the field. Global Mapperand Geographic Calculatorfrom Blue Marble Geographics, together with Avenza Mapsfrom Avenza Systems, support a connected geospatial workflow that spans LiDAR and photogrammetric point cloud processing, high precision coordinate and file transformation, and mobile data distribution and collection, providing accuracy and performance across complex environments.Blue Marble Geographics also recently welcomed Patrick Stevenson as Chief Product Officer. Stevenson brings close to two decades of experience in product development and engineering innovation, including at Trimble and Intermap, focused on the AEC, surveying, and geospatial end markets. He leads product strategy and integration, focused on accelerating innovation and advancing how spatial analysis, coordinate intelligence, and mobile field capabilities operate as a connected system.“By uniting the capabilities of Blue Marble Geographics and Avenza Systems, we are now able to accelerate how geospatial workflows connect from the office to the field, helping bridge the digital and physical worlds where geospatial data is created, analyzed, and put into action,” said Stevenson, Chief Product Officer of Blue Marble Geographics. “Our focus is on enabling these workflows to function as a connected system, making it easier for customers to operate more efficiently and effectively across any environment.”“The combination of these two companies represents an important step forward for us and for our customers,” said Jeremy Parker, CEO of Blue Marble Geographics. “We are bringing together technologies that have each delivered strong value independently, and are making investments to unify the products, accelerate innovation, and better support our customers’ operations across complex, real world environments.”Blue Marble Geographics supports a global community of professionals across industries including AEC, energy and natural resources, and defense and public sector, where precise spatial data is critical in complex environments.Blue Marble Geographics is backed by Eterna Growth Partners, a growth investment firm focused on scaling innovative technology companies.For additional information, visit https://www.bluemarblegeo.com/about/unified-geospatial-platform About Blue Marble GeographicsBlue Marble Geographics, the maker of Global Mapper, develops professional geospatial software that enables organizations to turn spatial data into real world action. Founded in 1993, the company specializes in spatial data processing, coordinate transformation, and LiDAR and photogrammetric point cloud processing, supporting professionals across industries including AEC, energy and natural resources, and defense and public sector. Its solutions are designed to reduce complexity, improve accuracy, and enable high precision analysis that drives real world execution.About Avenza Systems, Inc.Avenza Systems develops mobile mapping solutions that enable reliable field operations in complex environments. As a recognized leader in field mapping and navigation, the Avenza Mapsapp supports GPS enabled positioning, map use and interaction, and field data collection, enabling organizations to capture, manage, and use geospatial data for high precision navigation and operational decision making in the field.

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