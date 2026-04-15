Blue Marble Geographics Releases Global Mapper 27, Bringing Industry-Standard Geodetics Into Every Workflow

New release reduces reliance on separate tools, enabling more geospatial work to be completed in a single environment

HALLOWELL, ME, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Marble Geographics, a leading developer of professional geospatial software that enables organizations to turn spatial data into real-world action, today announced the release of Global Mapper 27. The new version integrates GeoCalc, its industry-standard geodetic library, directly into the platform, alongside enhancements to data validation, automation, and interoperability, enabling high-precision geospatial work to be completed in a single environment.With GeoCalc integrated into Global Mapper, geospatial professionals can perform highly accurate coordinate transformations, validation, and analysis directly within the platform. The release also includes new capabilities across LiDAR validation, automation, and data standards, reducing reliance on separate tools while improving consistency and reliability in projects where accuracy is critical.“With Global Mapper 27, we focused on unifying the geospatial workflow, bringing industry-standard geodetic tools directly into the platform,” said Jeffrey Hatzel, Senior Product Manager of Global Mapper. “Improvements to point cloud validation and terrain analysis expand capabilities across data preparation and analysis. This reflects the direction we are taking with Global Mapper, enabling teams to do more in one place and move from analysis to delivery without leaving their workflow.”Global Mapper 27 introduces a range of enhancements designed to improve data accuracy, streamline workflows, and support evolving industry requirements, including:- GeoCalc integration (now standard): Brings industry-standard geodetic accuracy into every workflow, enabling precise handling of coordinate systems, datums, and transformations- Advanced LiDAR validation and QA: New horizontal quality assurance capabilities improve flight path alignment, refine ground control point accuracy, and support rigorous quality control standards- Support for evolving data standards: Built-in ASPRS density measurement methods help ensure compliance with evolving industry standards and streamline validation across every delivery- Guided breakline extraction: Intelligent automation reduces manual digitizing, improving consistency and accelerating terrain model production- Expanded format support: Enhancements including E57 export, LAS 1.5 support with GPS time offsets, TFADS-O export, and GGF export, improving interoperability and reducing data conversion stepsGlobal Mapper 27 is available now. Users can upgrade at https://www.bluemarblegeo.com/global-mapper-download , or start a free trial at https://try.bluemarblegeo.com/demo-global-mapper About Blue Marble GeographicsBlue Marble Geographics, the maker of Global Mapper and the Avenza Mapsapp, develops professional geospatial software that enables organizations to turn spatial data into real-world action. The company’s solutions support a connected geospatial workflow from office to field, combining advanced spatial data processing, coordinate transformation, and LiDAR and photogrammetric point cloud analysis with mobile field mapping and navigation, including GPS-enabled positioning, map interaction, and data collection.Founded in 1993, Blue Marble supports professionals across industries including AEC, energy and natural resources, and defense and public sector. Its solutions are designed to reduce complexity, improve accuracy, and enable reliable, high-precision analysis that drives real-world execution.

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