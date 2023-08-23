ACASS MOVES UK OFFICE TO FARNBOROUGH AIRPORT
Montreal-based business aviation support services leader ACASS is pleased to announce the move of its UK office to Farnborough Airport.
Dealing with the unforeseen and, sometimes, seemingly impossible, is what we have been doing for our clients for nearly 30 years. So, in a way, this was business as usual for us.”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Farnborough is one of the world’s premiere business aviation hubs and home to four of the aircraft in ACASS’s global managed fleet.
— Andre Khury, CEO
First announced in 2020 in tandem with the launch of ACASS Ireland to offer charter and aircraft management solutions in the UK and throughout Europe, the actual establishment of the UK office at Farnborough was delayed by the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In spite of the unprecedented challenges involved in actually getting the Farnborough office up and running, I never doubted we would get here,” says ACASS CEO Andre Khury. “Dealing with the unforeseen and, sometimes, seemingly impossible, is what we have been doing for our clients for nearly 30 years. So, in a way, this was business as usual for us.”
“There is a real need in Europe for the comprehensive aircraft management solutions and AOC options ACASS is known around the world for,” says ACASS Ireland President Graham Williamson. “I am delighted that with the launch of our office at Farnborough, we are better equipped to meet that need than ever.”
ACASS is a leading provider of highly customized support services for business aviation worldwide. Since 1994, we have been empowering leaders and visionaries to own their journeys with world-class expertise and best-in-class services, including sales & acquisition, flight crew staffing, aircraft management, leasing, and charter. ACASS is headquartered in Montreal with regional presence across the globe.
Diana Rose
ACASS Canada Co
+ 15146361099
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube