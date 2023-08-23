Fitness Factory Health Club Expands Reach with Newest Franchise Opening in Hoboken, NJ
Our triumphs in key waterfront markets have been exceptional, with Hoboken representing a pinnacle achievement.”EDGEWATER, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fitness Factory Health Club Group proudly announces the launch of its latest franchise location in Hoboken, New Jersey, slated to welcome fitness enthusiasts fall 2023. Spanning 15,000 square feet across three levels, this state-of-the-art establishment, situated at 130 Washington Street, is poised to serve as a hub for individuals looking to reach their fitness and wellness goals.
Anticipated as a transformative addition to Hoboken's wellness landscape, Fitness Factory Hoboken is set to provide an unparalleled journey for its members by offering top notch amenities:
- All-Natural Juice Bar: Reinvigorate post-workout with a selection of all-natural, no added sugar protein shakes.
- Cutting-edge Cardio Equipment: Elevate workouts with the latest advancements in cardio technology for enhanced effectiveness.
- Personalized Training: Access top-tier, individualized training services tailored to diverse fitness goals.
- Innovative Group Classes: A group class schedule designed to inspire, challenge, and motivate all participants.
Meet the Kabobjian Brothers
The driving force behind the Fitness Factory Hoboken location is the franchisee brothers, Richard and Nicholas Kabobjian. Building upon the success of their Newport Mall locale in Jersey City and in Paterson, NJ, they bring their talented expertise to Hoboken.
Nicholas Kabobjian articulates their vision, "Our expansion to Hoboken on New Jersey's “Gold Coast” is a testament to our commitment to exceptional customer service and superior fitness offerings. Our legacy of merging affordability with luxury-level amenities will be a cornerstone of our Hoboken venture.”
Pioneering the Future of Fitness Enterprises
The unveiling of Fitness Factory Hoboken marks a monumental stride for the Fitness Factory brand, solidifying its presence as an industry leader. Anchored along the “Gold coast”, which encompasses notable areas such as Jersey City Newport, Edgewater, and West NY, the brand's strategic reach becomes even more pronounced.
Richard Scarpati, co-founder of Fitness Factory Health Club, underscores the brand's trajectory, stating, "Our triumphs in key waterfront markets have been exceptional, with Hoboken representing a pinnacle achievement. As we forge ahead, anticipate further significant developments on both corporate and franchise fronts.”
Unveiling a Wellness Destination
With the impending opening of Fitness Factory Hoboken this fall, the brand's trajectory continues its upward momentum. Dennis Cieri, co-founder of Fitness Factory Health Club, adds insight, "Our collection of health clubs, particularly in areas where my partner and I grew up, fills us with pride. We are highly confident this club will serve the needs of the fitness-oriented community of Hoboken.”
For those fitness enthusiasts Fitness Factory Hoboken will be the place where aspirations evolve into reality, one determined step at a time. The real estate representation for this location was provided by Jason Gerbsman of Hudson.
Learn more about Fitness Factory Health Club and sign up online at www.fitnessfactorygym.com/hoboken.
About Fitness Factory Health Club
Fitness Factory Health Club was founded in 1998 by family members Dennis Cieri, Daniel Cieri, and Richard Scarpati. Fitness Factory is an industry-leading fitness and wellness center with 15 convenient locations across New Jersey and New York. Renowned for its premium facilities and affordable programs tailored for both novice and seasoned fitness enthusiasts alike. Fitness Factory Health Club Group is rapidly expanding in the greater NY tri-state area and offers franchise opportunities for fitness entrepreneurs in the region. For more information, visit www.fitnessfactorygym.com.
Lindsey King
The Fitness Factory Health Club Group
+1 732-644-8321
lindsey@fitnessfactorygym.com